Vancouver Art Gallery Gifted $1 Million for New Building

The Vancouver Art Gallery has received a donation of $1.1 million in support of its fundraising campaign for its new 300,000 square-foot, Herzog & de Meuron–designed building, bringing the total amount raised to $102 million. The gift was made by Donald Ellis, a longtime museum supporter and the founder of an eponymous gallery, whose clients include the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa, and the Musee de Quai Branly in Paris. Specializing in North American art, Ellis also recently donated several works by the Haida artist Charles Edenshaw.

“Through his monetary and art donations over the past decade, Donald Ellis has been a generous donor to the Vancouver Art Gallery,” said Daina Augaitis, the museum’s interim director. “I’m thrilled that he is making such a remarkable commitment to showcase historical Indigenous art in the new gallery building. His generosity brings us one step closer to realizing a new gallery building.”

Located at the intersection of West Georgia and Cambie Streets, the new museum will more than double its current exhibition space and will boast of a 300-seat theater, classrooms, a library and archives, and restaurant as well as state-of-the-art storage facilities. The Vancouver Art Gallery also predicts that the construction of its new home will support nearly three-thousand jobs. Once it opens, it is also expected to add more than $59 million annually to Vancouver’s economy.

The long-stalled project picked up momentum when the Chan family, the founders of the Hong Kong–based textile company Crocodile Garments, gifted $30 million to the gallery in January 2019. In recognition of the donation, the museum will name its new building the Chan Center for the Visual Arts. It has also received a contribution of $38 million from the government of British Columbia.

