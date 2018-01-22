Venice Biennale Announces Recipients of 2018 Lion Awards for Dance

The Venice Biennale has awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement to American dancer and choreographer Meg Stuart and the Silver Lion to Cape Verdean dancer and choreographer Marlene Monteiro Freitas.

The Golden Lion will be presented on June 22, at the opening of the Twelfth International Festival of Contemporary Dance, for which Stuart and her company Damaged Goods will perform Built to Last, 2012, her first work to engage with existing classical music. Freitas will receive the Silver Lion on June 28 and will present her most recent performance, Bacchae—Prelude to a Purge, with her company of twelve dancers and musicians. The work is a reinterpretation of the tragic myth of Euripides.

Past recipients of the Golden Lion include Merce Cunningham, Carolyn Carlson, William Forsythe, and Lucinda Childs. Past awardees of the Silver Lion include Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker’s Performing Arts Research and Training Studios, Michele Di Stefano, and Dana Michel.