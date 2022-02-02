Venice Biennale Reveals Artists for 2022 Edition

Organizers of the Venice Biennale today announced the 213 artists and collectives whose work will appear in “The Milk of Dreams” the event’s fifty-ninth iteration, to take place April 23–November 27, 2022. The Biennale will elevate the work of women and gender-nonconforming artists and will “challenge the figure of men as the center of the universe,” according to the event’s director, New York–based curator Cecilia Alemani. Additionally, it will focus on the relationships between humans, various life forms, and technology.

The selected artists represent fifty-eight countries and comprise the Biennale’s most internationally diverse cohort to date, with five nations—Cameroon, Namibia, Nepal, Oman, and Uganda—being represented here for the first time. Of the 213 participating artists and collectives, 180 are making their inaugural Biennale appearances; eighty new commissions are planned. Hosting international pavilions for the first time are Kazakshstan, Kirghizistan, and Uzbekistan.

The main exhibition, which will be presented in the Arsenale and the Giardini, is divided into three parts: “The representation of bodies and their metamorphosis,” “The relationship between individuals and technologies,” and “The connection between bodies and earth.” Present in each section will be works responding to the 1950s children’s book by Surrealist artist Leonora Carrington from which the exhibition takes its title. The show will additionally feature five so-called time capsules, which will present unseen and historic works, borrowed from museums and collections, installed in tandem with the show’s contemporary works.

“What emerges is a historical narrative that is not built around systems of direct inheritance or conflict, but around forms of symbiosis, solidarity, and sisterhood,” noted Alemani.

The Fifty-Ninth Venice Biennale was originally slated to take place in 2021 but was pushed forward owing to the continuing Covid-19 crisis.

A full list of artists is below.

1. Noor Abuarafeh b. 1986, Jerusalem. Lives in Jerusalem and Maastricht, the Netherlands

2. Carla Accardi b. 1924, Trapani, Italy – 2014, Rome, Italy

3. Igshaan Adams b. 1982, Cape Town. Lives in Cape Town, South Africa

4. Eileen Agar b. 1899, Buenos Aires, Argentina – 1991, London, UK

5. Monira Al Qadiri b. 1983, Dakar, Senegal. Lives in Berlin, Germany

6. Sophia Al-Maria b. 1983, Tacoma, USA. Lives in London, UK Pavilion of Applied Arts

7. Ozlem Altın b. 1977, Goch, Germany. Lives in Berlin, Germany

8. Marina Apollonio b. 1940, Trieste, Italy. Lives in Padua, Italy

9. Gertrud Arndt b. 1903, Ratibor (Racibórz), German Empire (present-day Poland) – 2000, Darmstadt, Germany

10. Ruth Asawa b. 1926, Norwalk, USA – 2013, San Francisco, USA

11. Shuvinai Ashoona b. 1961, Kinngait. Lives in Kinngait, Nunavut

12. Belkis Ayón b. 1967 – 1999, Havana, Cuba

13. Firelei Báez b. 1981, Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic. Lives in New York City, USA

14. Felipe Baeza b. 1987, Guanajuato, Mexico. Lives in New York City, USA

15. Josephine Baker b. 1906, Saint Louis, USA – 1975, Paris, France

16. Djuna Barnes b. 1892 – 1982, New York City, USA

17. Mária Bartuszová b. 1936, Prague, Czechoslovakia (present-day Czech Republic) – 1996, Košice, Slovakia

18. Benedetta b. 1897, Rome, Italy – 1977, Venice, Italy

19. Mirella Bentivoglio b. 1922, Klagenfurt, Austria – 2017, Rome, Italy (In collaboration with Annalisa) Alloatti 1926 – 2000, Turin, Italy

20. Merikokeb Berhanu b. 1977, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Lives in Silver Spring, USA

21. Tomaso Binga b. 1931, Salerno, Italy. Lives in Rome, Italy

22. Cosima von Bonin b. 1962, Mombasa, Kenya. Lives in Cologne, Germany

23. Louise Bonnet b. 1970, Geneva, Switzerland. Lives in Los Angeles, USA

24. Marianne Brandt b. 1893, Chemnitz, Germany – 1983, Kirchberg, Germany

25. Kerstin Brätsch b. 1979, Hamburg, Germany. Lives in New York City, USA and Berlin, Germany

26. Dora Budor b. 1984, Zagreb, Croatia. Lives in New York City, USA

27. Eglė Budvytytė b. 1981, Kaunas, Lithuania. Lives in Vilnius, Lithuania and Amsterdam, the Netherlands

In collaboration with Marija Olšauskaitè and Julija Steponaitytė b. 1989, Vilnius. Lives in Vilnius, Lithuania and New York City, USA b. 1992, Vilnius. Lives in Vilnius, Lithuania and Amsterdam, the Netherlands

28. Liv Bugge b. 1974, Oslo. Lives in Oslo, Norway

29. Simnikiwe Buhlungu b. 1995, Johannesburg. Lives in Johannesburg, South Africa and Amsterdam, the Netherlands Biennale College Arte

30. Miriam Cahn b. 1949, Basel, Switzerland. Lives in Stampa, Switzerland

31. Claude Cahun b. 1894, Nantes, France – 1954, Saint Helier, Jersey, UK

32. Elaine Cameron-Weir b. 1985, Red Deer, Canada. Lives in New York City, USA

33. Milly Canavero 1920 – 2010, Genoa, Italy

34. Leonora Carrington b. 1917, Clayton-le-Woods, UK – 2011, Mexico City, Mexico

35. Regina Cassolo Bracchi 1894, Mede, Italy – 1974, Milan, Italy b. 1981, Kaunas, Lithuania. Lives in Vilnius, Lithuania and Amsterdam, the Netherlands

36. Ambra Castagnetti b. 1993, Genoa, Italy. Lives in Milan, Italy Biennale College Arte

37. Giulia Cenci b. 1988, Cortona. Lives in Cortona, Italy and Amsterdam, the Netherlands

38. Giannina Censi b. 1913, Milan, Italy – 1995, Voghera, Italy

39. Gabriel Chaile b. 1985, San Miguel de Tucumán, Argentina. Lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Lisbon, Portugal

40. Ali Cherri b. 1976, Beirut, Lebanon. Lives in Paris, France

41. Anna Coleman Ladd b. 1878, Bryn Mawr, USA – 1939, Santa Barbara, USA

42. Ithell Colquhoun b. 1906, Shillong, India – 1988, Lamorna, UK

43. Myrlande Constant b. 1968, Port-au-Prince. Lives in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

44. June Crespo b. 1982, Pamplona, Spain. Lives in Bilbao, Spain

45. Dadamaino 1930 – 2004, Milan, Italy

46. Noah Davis b. 1983, Seattle, USA – 2015, Ojai, USA

47. Lenora de Barros b. 1953, São Paulo. Lives in São Paulo, Brazil

48. Valentine de Saint-Point b. 1875, Lyon, France – 1953, Cairo, Egypt

49. Lise Deharme b. 1898, Paris, France – 1980, Neuilly-sur-Seine, France

50. Sonia Delaunay b. 1885, Odessa, Russian Empire (present-day Ukraine) – 1979, Paris, France

51. Agnes Denes b. 1931, Budapest, Hungary. Lives in New York City, USA

52. Maya Deren b. 1917, Kyiv, Ukraine – 1961, New York City, USA

53. Lucia Di Luciano b. 1933, Syracuse, Italy. Lives in Formello, Italy

54. Ibrahim El-Salahi b. 1930, Omdurman, Sudan. Lives in Oxford, UK

55. Sara Enrico b. 1979, Biella, Italy. Lives in Turin, Italy

56. Chiara Enzo b. 1989, Venice. Lives in Venice, Italy

57. Andro Eradze b. 1993, Tbilisi. Lives in Tbilisi, Georgia Biennale College Arte

58. Jaider Esbell b. 1979, Normandia, Brazil – 2021, São Sebastião, Brazil

59. Jana Euler b. 1982, Friedberg, Germany. Lives in Frankfurt, Germany and Brussels, Belgium

60. Minnie Evans b. 1892, Long Creek, USA – 1987, Wilmington, USA

61. Alexandra Exter b. 1882, Białystok, Russian Empire (present-day Poland) – 1949, Fontenay-aux-Roses, France

62. Jadé Fadojutimi b. 1993, London. Lives in London, UK

63. Jes Fan b. 1990, Scarborough, Canada. Lives in New York City, USA and Hong Kong

64. Safia Farhat b. 1924 – 2004, Radès, Tunisia

65. Simone Fattal b. 1942, Damascus, Syria. Lives in Paris and Erquy, France

66. Célestin Faustin b. 1948, Lafond, Haiti – 1981, Pétion-Ville, Haiti

67. Leonor Fini b. 1907, Buenos Aires, Argentina – 1996, Paris, France

68. Elsa von Freytag-Loringhoven b. 1874, Swinemünde (Świnoujście), German Empire (present-day Poland) – 1927, Paris, France

69. Katharina Fritsch b. 1956, Essen, Germany. Lives in Wuppertal and Düsseldorf, Germany

70. Ilse Garnier b. 1927, Kaiserslautern, Germany – 2020, Saisseval, France

71. Aage Gaup b. 1943, Børselv, Sápmi/Northern Norway – 2021, Karasjok, Sápmi/Northern Norway

72. Linda Gazzera b. 1890, Rome, Italy – 1942, São Paulo, Brazil

73. Ficre Ghebreyesus b. 1962, Asmara, Eritrea – 2012, New Haven, USA

74. Elisa Giardina Papa b. 1979, Medicina, Italy. Lives in New York City, USA and Palermo, Italy

75. Roberto Gil de Montes b. 1950, Guadalajara, Mexico. Lives in La Peñita de Jaltemba, Mexico

76. Nan Goldin b. 1953, Washington, D.C., USA. Lives in New York City, USA

77. Jane Graverol b. 1905, Ixelles, Belgium – 1984, Fontainebleau, France

78. Laura Grisi b. 1939, Rhodes, Greece – 2017, Rome, Italy

79. Karla Grosch b. 1904, Weimar, Germany – 1933, Tel Aviv, Mandatory Palestine (present-day Israel)

80. Robert Grosvenor b. 1937, New York City, USA. Lives in East Patchogue, USA

81. Aneta Grzeszykowska b. 1974, Warsaw. Lives in Warsaw, Poland

82. Sheroanawe Hakihiiwe b. 1971, Sheroana, Venezuela. Lives in Mahekototeri and Caracas, Venezuela

83. Florence Henri b. 1893, New York City, USA – 1982, Compiègne, France

84. Lynn Hershman Leeson b. 1941, Cleveland, USA. Lives in San Francisco, USA

85. Charline von Heyl b. 1960, Mainz, Germany. Lives in New York City and Marfa, USA

86. Hannah Höch b. 1889, Gotha, Germany – 1978, Berlin, Germany

87. Jessie Homer French b. 1940, New York City, USA. Lives in Mountain Center, USA

88. Rebecca Horn b. 1944, Michelstadt, Germany. Lives in Odenwald, Germany

89. Georgiana Houghton b. 1814, Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain – 1884, London, UK

90. Sheree Hovsepian b. 1974, Isfahan, Iran. Lives in New York City, USA

91. Tishan Hsu b. 1951, Boston, USA. Lives in New York City, USA

92. Marguerite Humeau b. 1986, Cholet, France. Lives in London, UK

93. Jacqueline Humphries b. 1960, New Orleans, USA. Lives in New York City, USA

94. Kudzanai-Violet Hwami b. 1993, Gutu, Zimbabwe. Lives in London, UK Biennale College Arte

95. Tatsuo Ikeda b. 1928, Saga, Japan – 2020, Tokyo, Japan

96. Saodat Ismailova b. 1981, Tashkent. Lives in Tashkent, Uzbekistan and Paris, France

97. Aletta Jacobs b. 1854, Sappemeer, the Netherlands – 1929, Baarn, the Netherlands

98. Geumhyung Jeong b. 1980, Seoul. Lives in Seoul, South Korea

99. Charlotte Johannesson b. 1943, Malmö, Sweden. Lives in Skanör, Sweden

100. Loïs Mailou Jones b. 1905, Boston, USA – 1998, Washington, D.C., USA

101. Jamian Juliano-Villani b. 1987, Newark, USA. Lives in New York City, USA

102. Birgit Jürgenssen 1949 – 2003, Vienna, Austria

103. Ida Kar b. 1908, Tambov, Russia – 1974, London, UK

104. Allison Katz b. 1980, Montreal, Canada. Lives in London, UK

105. Bronwyn Katz b. 1993, Kimberley, South Africa. Lives in Johannesburg, South Africa

106. Kapwani Kiwanga b. 1978, Hamilton, Canada. Lives in Paris, France

107. Kiki Kogelnik b. 1935, Graz, Austria – 1997, Vienna, Austria

108. Barbara Kruger b. 1945, Newark, USA. Lives in Los Angeles, USA

109. Tetsumi Kudo b. 1935, Osaka, Japan – 1990, Tokyo, Japan

110. Gabrielle L’Hirondelle Hill b. 1979, Comox, Canada. Lives on the unceded territories of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil- Waututh peoples

111. Louise Lawler b. 1947, Bronxville, USA. Lives in New York City, USA

112. Carolyn Lazard b. 1987, Upland, USA. Lives in New York City and Philadelphia, USA

113. Mire Lee b. 1988, Seoul, South Korea. Lives in Amsterdam, the Netherlands

114. Simone Leigh b. 1967, Chicago, USA. Lives in New York City, USA

115. Hannah Levy b. 1991, New York City. Lives in New York City, USA

116. Tau Lewis b. 1993, Toronto, Canada. Lives in New York City, USA

117. Shuang Li b. 1990, Wuyi Mountains, China. Lives in Berlin, Germany and Geneva, Switzerland

118. Liliane Lijn b. 1939, New York City, USA. Lives in London, UK

119. Candice Lin b. 1979, Concord, USA. Lives in Los Angeles, USA

120. Mina Loy b. 1882, London, UK – 1966, Aspen, USA

121. Antoinette Lubaki b. 1895, Bukama, Congo Free State (present-day Democratic Republic of the Congo) – ?

122. LuYang b. 1984, Shanghai. Lives in Shanghai, China

123. Zhenya Machneva b. 1988, Leningrad (present-day Saint Petersburg), Russia. Lives in Saint Petersburg, Russia

124. Baya Mahieddine b. 1931, Fort de l’Eau (present-day Bordj El Kiffan), Algeria – 1998, Blida, Algeria

125. Maruja Mallo b. 1902, Viveiro, Spain – 1995, Madrid, Spain

126. Joyce Mansour b.1928, Bowden, UK – 1986, Paris, France

127. Britta Marakatt-Labba b. 1951, Idivuoma, Sápmi/Northern Sweden. Lives in Övre Soppero, Sápmi/Northern Sweden

128. Diego Marcon b. 1985, Busto Arsizio, Italy. Lives in Milan, Italy

129. Sidsel Meineche Hansen b. 1981, Ry, Denmark. Lives in London, UK

130. Maria Sibylla Merian b. 1647, Frankfurt am Main, Free Imperial City of the Holy Roman Empire (present-day Germany) – 1717, Amsterdam, Dutch Republic (present-day the Netherlands)

131. Vera Molnár b. 1924, Budapest, Hungary. Lives in Paris, France

132. Delcy Morelos b. 1967, Tierralta, Colombia. Lives in Bogotá, Colombia

133. Sister Gertrude Morgan b. 1900, LaFayette, USA – 1980, New Orleans, USA

134. Sandra Mujinga b. 1989, Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Lives in Oslo, Norway, and Berlin, Germany.

135. Mrinalini Mukherjee b. 1949, Bombay (present-day Mumbai), India – 2015, New Delhi, India.

136. Nadja b. 1902, Saint-André-lez-Lille, France – 1941, Bailleul, France

137. Louise Nevelson b. 1899, Pereiaslav, Poltava Governorate of the Russian Empire (present-day Ukraine) – 1988, New York City, USA

138. Amy Nimr b. 1898, Cairo, Egypt – 1974, Paris, France

139. Magdalene Odundo b. 1950, Nairobi, Kenya. Lives in Farnham, UK

140. Precious Okoyomon b. 1993, London, UK. Lives in New York City, USA

141. Meret Oppenheim b. 1913, Berlin, Germany – 1985, Basel, Switzerland

142. Ovartaci b. 1894, Ebeltoft, Denmark – 1985, Risskov, Denmark

143. Virginia Overton b. 1971, Nashville, USA. Lives in New York City, USA

144. Akosua Adoma Owusu b. 1984, Alexandria, USA. Lives in New York City and Cambridge, USA

145. Prabhakar Pachpute b. 1986, Sasti, India. Lives in Pune, India

146. Eusapia Palladino b. 1854, Minervino Murge, Kingdom of the Two Sicilies (present-day Italy) – 1918, Naples, Italy

147. Violeta Parra b. 1917, San Fabián de Alico, Chile – 1967, Santiago, Chile

148. Rosana Paulino b. 1967, São Paulo. Lives in São Paulo, Brazil

149. Valentine Penrose b. 1898, Mont-de-Marsan, France – 1978, Chiddingly, UK

150. Elle Pérez b. 1989, New York City. Lives in New York City, USA

151. Sondra Perry b. 1986, Perth Amboy, USA. Lives in Newark, USA

152. Solange Pessoa b. 1961, Ferros, Brazil. Lives in Belo Horizonte, Brazil

153. Thao Nguyen Phan b. 1987, Ho Chi Minh City. Lives in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

154. Julia Phillips b. 1985, Hamburg, Germany. Lives in Chicago, USA and Berlin, Germany

155. Joanna Piotrowska b. 1985, Warsaw. Lives in Warsaw, Poland and London, UK

156. Alexandra Pirici b. 1982, Bucharest. Lives in Bucharest, Romania

157. Anu Põder b. 1947, Kanepi, Estonia – 2013, Tallinn, Estonia

158. Gisèle Prassinos b. 1920, Constantinople (present-day Istanbul), Ottoman Empire (present-day Turkey) – 2015, Paris, France

159. Christina Quarles b. 1985, Chicago, USA. Lives in Los Angeles, USA

160. Rachilde b. 1860, Cros, France – 1953, Paris, France

161. Janis Rafa b. 1984, Athens. Lives in Athens, Greece and Amsterdam, the Netherlands

162. Alice Rahon b. 1904, Chenecey-Buillon, France – 1987, Mexico City, Mexico

163. Carol Rama 1918 – 2015, Turin, Italy

164. Paula Rego b. 1935, Lisbon, Portugal. Lives in London, UK

165. Edith Rimmington b. 1902, Leicester, UK – 1986, Bexhill-on-Sea, UK

166. Enif Robert b. 1886, Prato, Italy – 1974, Bologna, Italy

167. Luiz Roque b. 1979, Cachoeira do Sul, Brazil. Lives in São Paulo, Brazil

168. Rosa Rosà b. 1884, Vienna, Austria – 1978, Rome, Italy

169. Niki de Saint Phalle b. 1930, Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – 2002, La Jolla, USA

170. Giovanna Sandri 1923 – 2002, Rome, Italy

171. Pinaree Sanpitak b. 1961, Bangkok. Lives in Bangkok, Thailand

172. Aki Sasamoto b. 1980, Kanagawa, Japan. Lives in New York City, USA

173. Augusta Savage b. 1892, Green Cove Springs, USA – 1962, New York City, USA

174. Lavinia Schulz and Walter Holdt b. 1896, Lübben (Spreewald), Germany – 1924, Hamburg, Germany 1899 – 1924, Hamburg, Germany

175. Lillian Schwartz b. 1927, Cincinnati, USA. Lives in New York City, USA

176. Amy Sillman b. 1955, Detroit, USA. Lives in New York City, USA

177. Elias Sime b. 1968, Addis Ababa. Lives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

178. Marianna Simnett b. 1986, London, UK. Lives in Berlin, Germany

179. Hélène Smith b. 1861, Martigny, Switzerland – 1929, Geneva, Switzerland

180. Sable Elyse Smith b. 1986, Los Angeles, USA. Lives in New York City, USA

181. Teresa Solar b. 1985, Madrid. Lives in Madrid, Spain

182. Mary Ellen Solt b. 1920, Gilmore City, USA – 2007, Santa Clarita, USA

183. P. Staff b. 1987, Bognor Regis, UK. Lives in London, UK and Los Angeles, USA

184. Sophie Taeuber-Arp b. 1889, Davos, Switzerland – 1943, Zürich, Switzerland

185. Toshiko Takaezu b. 1922, Pepeekeo, USA – 2011, Honolulu, USA

186. Emma Talbot b. 1969, Stourbridge, UK. Lives in London, UK

187. Dorothea Tanning b. 1910, Galesburg, USA – 2012, New York City, USA

188. Bridget Tichenor b. 1917, Paris, France – 1990, Mexico City, Mexico

189. Tecla Tofano b. 1927, Naples, Italy – 1995, Caracas, Venezuela

190. Josefa Tolrà b. 1880 – 1959, Cabrils, Spain

191. Tourmaline b. 1983, Boston, USA. Lives in New York City, USA

192. Toyen b. 1902, Prague, Austro-Hungarian Empire (present-day Czech Republic) – 1980, Paris, France

193. Rosemarie Trockel b. 1952, Schwerte, Germany. Lives in Berlin, Germany

194. Wu Tsang b. 1982, Worcester, USA. Lives in Zürich, Switzerland

195. Kaari Upson b. 1970, San Bernardino, USA – 2021, New York City, USA

196. Andra Ursuta b. 1979, Salonta, Romania. Lives in New York City, USA

197. Grazia Varisco b. 1937, Milan. Lives in Milan, Italy

198. Remedios Varo b. 1908, Anglès, Spain – 1963, Mexico City, Mexico

199. Sandra Vásquez de la Horra b. 1967, Viña del Mar, Chile. Lives in Berlin, Germany

200. Marie Vassilieff b. 1884, Smolensk, Russia – 1957, Nogent-sur-Marne, France

201. Cecilia Vicuña b. 1948, Santiago, Chile. Lives in New York City, USA

202. Nanda Vigo 1936 – 2020, Milan, Italy

203. Marianne Vitale b. 1973, East Rockaway, USA. Lives in New York City, USA

204. Raphaela Vogel b. 1988, Nuremberg, Germany. Lives in Berlin, Germany

205. Meta Vaux Warrick Fuller b. 1877, Philadelphia, USA – 1968, Framingham, USA

206. Laura Wheeler Waring b. 1887, Hartford, USA – 1948, Philadelphia, USA

207. Ulla Wiggen b. 1942, Stockholm. Lives in Stockholm, Sweden

208. Mary Wigman b. 1886, Hanover, Germany – 1973, Berlin, Germany

209. Müge Yilmaz b. 1985, Istanbul, Turkey. Lives in Amsterdam, the Netherlands

210. Frantz Zéphirin b. 1968, Cap-Haïtien, Haiti. Lives in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

211. Zheng Bo b. 1974, Beijing, China. Lives on Lantau Island, Hong Kong

212. Unica Zürn b. 1916, Berlin, Germany – 1970, Paris, France

213. Portia Zvavahera b. 1985, Harare. Lives in Harare, Zimbabwe

