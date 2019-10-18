Verbier Art Summit Reveals Speakers for Fourth Edition

The Verbier Art Summit, an annual event that aims to generate dialogue between thought leaders and significant art-world figures with the goal of driving social change, has announced the list of speakers who will be attending its fourth edition, which will take place in the Swiss Alps, at an altitude of five-thousand feet, from January 31 to February 1, 2020. The event, which will be led by Jessica Morgan, director of the Dia Art Foundation in New York, will be centered around the theme Resource Hungry: Our Cultured Landscape and Its Ecological Impact.

“How does culture move forward at a time of crisis such as now?”, Morgan asked. “It is essential to have artists, designers, architects, engineers and other thinkers be a part of this conversation.” Many of the topics that will be discussed will revolve around questions related to resources, land, and culture, including the history of land art, resources consumed by arts institutions, and the future of art in the context of an ecological crisis.

Among the confirmed speakers are artists Jennifer Allora, Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster, Joan Jonas, Lucy Raven, and Dineo Seshee Bopape; architect Adrian Lahoud; curator Elvira Dyangani Ose; and El Ultimo Grito, a collaboration between design professors Roberto Feo and Rosario Hurtado. Jonas will open the 2020 edition with a presentation of her They Come to Us Without a Word and Moving Off the Land, which combine drawings, sculptural elements, poetry, prose and texts with moving images of oceans.

Anneliek Sijbrandij, the founder of the Verbier Art Summit said, “The talks are free to attend either in person in Verbier, or online via our social media. Everyone with an interest in art, innovation and sustainability is very welcome to join us.”

ALL IMAGES