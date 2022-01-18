Veteran Director Victoria Siddall Leaves Frieze

Victoria Siddall, board director at Frieze, will depart her role there in March after eighteen years with the organization. Siddall, who cast her decision to step down as a “difficult” one, is the latest high-level staffer to leave the company in the past several years. She follows in the footsteps of Rebecca Ann Siegel, who left as director of the Americas in August 2021; Loring Randolph, who resigned as director of Frieze New York and as artistic director of the Americas in 2020; and Bettina Korek, who departed as executive director of Frieze Los Angeles in 2019 in order to serve as CEO of London’s Serpentine Galleries.

Siddall began working in Frieze’s development department in 2004, after a stint writing client proposals at Christie’s. In 2012, she inaugurated the Frieze Masters series as director before being named global director of Frieze Fairs in 2014. In January 2020, just weeks before Covid-19 surged into North America and then around the globe, resulting in the shuttering of arts institutions and postponing of biennials and fairs, she stepped into her current role as director of the board.

“I’ve been thinking about it for some time and my role changed quite a lot . . . when I stepped away a bit and joined the board of Frieze, and started taking on projects outside of Frieze as well, for example being involved in the Gallery Climate Coalition [GCC] and the reopening of Studio Voltaire in the last year,” Siddall told The Art Newspaper, acknowledging that both her role and the organization had changed tremendously in the past eighteen years. “When I started it was one fair and a magazine. Now, we’re about to launch our fifth fair in Seoul and publishing has grown exponentially.”

Artnet News reports that Siddall will not be replaced. Each fair will be run by its established director, with Nathan Clements-Gillespie leading Frieze Masters, Eva Langret overseeing Frieze London, Christine Messineo heading Frieze Los Angeles and Frieze New York, and Patrick Lee helming the newly established Frieze Seoul.

“On behalf of everyone at Frieze, I want to thank Victoria for everything she has achieved over the past eighteen years,” said Frieze CEO Simon Fox. “We wish her all the very best for the future. She will always be part of the Frieze family and we are delighted that she will remain on the board.”

