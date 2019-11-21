VIA Art Fund Names 2019 Incubator Grant Recipients

The VIA Art Fund and the Wagner Foundation have awarded its inaugural Incubator Grants, totaling $200,000, to five visual arts organizations in the United States: Burnaway in Atlanta; the Coleman Center for the Arts in Alabama, Midway Contemporary Art in Minneapolis, PS1 – Center for Afrofuturist Studies in Iowa City, and SPACE in Portland, Maine. Each organization will receive $40,000 for general operating support, which will be dispersed over two years.

“The first cohort of VIA | Wagner Incubator grantees exemplifies the richness of our cultural landscape,” said VIA program director Tali Cherizli. “While each organization is utterly unique, all are united by a mission to create innovative contemporary arts programming that resonates at home while steering discourse further afield. This integration of the local with the global infuses our national arts ecosystem with various models for artistic excellence, ensuring that artists based in both rural and urban communities have the platforms they need for developing experimental work.”

The $1 million Incubator Grant Fund was established by the VIA Art Fund and the Wagner Foundation earlier this year. The fund aims to “build a robust and inclusive national arts ecosystem” by awarding no-strings-attached funding to small nonprofit visual arts organizations throughout the US. Commenting on this year’s awardees, Wagner Foundation program director Caroline Hart said that the organizations represent the “transformative role that cultural institutions can play in their communities.”

