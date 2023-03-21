Vivian Crockett and Isabella Rjeille to Curate 2026 New Museum Triennial

New York’s New Museum has named Vivian Crockett and Isabella Rjeille as the cocurators of its sixth New Museum Triennial, to take place in 2026. Crockett is a curator at the New Museum, to which she arrived in 2022 after serving as assistant curator of contemporary art at the Dallas Museum of Art. Rjeille is a curator at São Paulo’s Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand (MASP), which she joined in 2016 as a curatorial assistant. She previously worked at the Fundação Bienal de São Paulo and was a curatorial assistant for the Thirty-Second Bienal de São Paulo.

“These two accomplished curators will bring a fresh perspective to the sixth edition of our signature program which is the only recurring exhibition in New York that spotlights a new generation of artists from around the globe,” said New Museum director Lisa Phillips. The triennial, inaugurated in 2009 with “The Generational: Younger Than Jesus,” is the only recurring exhibition in the US devoted to international emerging artists.

“For the past fourteen years, the New Museum Triennial has introduced to New York some of today’s most interesting artists from around the globe, and we are thrilled for Vivian Crockett and Isabella Rjeille to curate the first edition in our expanded building,” said New Museum artistic director Massimiliano Gioni. “Isabella is the first international curator to be part of the Triennial and brings a wealth of experience from MASP, one of the most exciting institutions for modern and contemporary art. Vivian has just co-curated the New Museum’s critically acclaimed Wangechi Mutu survey and is part of a new generation of curators shaping the conversation about art and culture at large. Together Isabella and Vivian make for a great team to explore the art of tomorrow.”

