Vivian Crockett Joins Dallas Museum of Art as Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art

The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) has named Vivian Crockett assistant curator of contemporary art. Crockett currently serves as a Joan Tisch teaching fellow at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York. Prior to joining the Whitney, she was a research fellow in the Department of Media and Performance Art at the Museum of Modern Art, where she worked on the exhibition “Judson Dance Theater: The Work Is Never Done” (2018) and the 2018 Museum Research Consortium.

“We have been actively expanding the range of curatorial expertise and programming at the DMA to reflect both the incredible breadth of our encyclopedic collection and our diverse audiences locally, nationally, and internationally,” said museum director Agustín Arteaga. “Vivian’s knowledge and scholarly contributions bring an exciting perspective to the research, presentation, and study of contemporary art, and build on the team’s existing expertise across the global spectrum of artistic practice.”

A Ph.D. candidate in art history at Columbia University, Crockett is working on a dissertation on the participatory and media-based work produced by Brazilian artists Hélio Oiticica and Lygia Pape in the late 1960s through the 1970s. Her recent projects include the video program for Visual AIDS’ 2017 Day With(out) Art, “Alternate Endings, Radical Beginnings,” which she curated with Erin Christovale. She also previously held various roles at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, including research associate and assistant registrar.

Commenting on her appointment, Crockett said: “I am thrilled to join the DMA, an institution that has been at the forefront of shaping conversations on historic and contemporary art practices. The collection’s international scope in postwar and contemporary art will allow us to further the DMA’s commitment to representing the diverse histories and cultures of visitors through exhibitions and programs that are transnational, highlight understudied and underrepresented artists, and support contemporary artists.” She will begin in her new role on March 9.

ALL IMAGES