Volta New York Announces 2020 Exhibitors, Peter Blum Gallery Now Represents Erik Lindman, and More

Volta officially announced that it’s returning to New York this year—Volta was forced to cancel its 2019 event after the Armory Show took over its venue following the discovery of structural problems at Pier 92. The fair is under new management—it was bought by Ramsay Fairs in October and recently appointed Kamiar Maleki director—and has a new location, Metropolitan West. Its next edition will feature fifty-four galleries from thirty-five cities and five continents and will run from March 4 to March 8. Exhibitors include Gallery Bastejs (Riga), Cohju Contemporary Art (Kyoto), Green Point Projects (Brooklyn), Anna Laudel (Istanbul), John Wolf (Los Angeles), and ZINC Contemporary (Seattle). A full list of participants can be found on its website.

The Dallas Art Fair also issued its 2020 exhibitor list, which comprises ninety-four galleries: Karma (New York), Marlborough (New York and London), Perrotin (Paris, New York, Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai), and Simon Lee Gallery (London, Hong Kong and New York), among others. Galleries participating in the fair for the first time include Carlos/Ishikawa (London), Kamel Mennour (Paris and London), Massimo De Carlo (Milan, London and Hong Kong), Rodolphe Janssen (Brussels), and Salon 94 (New York).

“We are delighted to see so many loyal galleries returning for 2020 and especially pleased to see a great number with experimental, curated, or solo presentations,” said fair director Kelly Cornell. Highlights include an exhibition showcasing local talent, “Here Now: North Texas Artists in 2020,” curated by Creative Time director Justine Ludwig and Brandon Kennedy of the Dallas Art Fair. The upcoming edition will take place at Fashion Industry Gallery (f.i.g.) in the city’s Arts District from April 16 to April 19.

An art critic accidentally destroyed an artwork at Zona Maco in Mexico City. According to Artnews, Avelina Lésper shattered a sculpture by Gabriel Rico when she attempted to place a Coca-Cola can on top of the piece. Titled Nimble and sinister tricks (To be preserved with out scandal and corruption) I, 2018, the work comprised a tennis ball, a knife, a feather, a soccer ball, and other objects that appeared to be suspended in the middle of a single pane of glass and was for sale for $20,000. In a statement issued by the Mexico City–based gallery OMR, which featured the work in the middle of its booth, a spokesperson said that Lésper showed a “huge lack of professionalism and respect” when she attempted to touch the artwork.

Artist Erik Lindman has joined Peter Blum Gallery. Born and based in New York, Lindman earned his BA from Columbia University in 2007 and received a Yale Norfolk Painting Fellowship in 2006. Known for incorporating found objects such as sheets, fragments of plastic armatures, and shards of stainless steel into his works, Lindman was honored at the Artist x Artist Gala by the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in 2019 and is a recipient of the Louis Sudler Prize for Excellence in the Arts as well as a Ellen B. Stoeckel Fellowship. His work has been included in exhibitions at the Kunstalle in Freiburg, Switzerland; the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago; White Columns in New York; and Kaviar Factory in Henningsvær, Norway; among other institutions. His next exhibition with the gallery will open on April 9.

Lisson Gallery now represents abstract painter Joanna Pousette-Dart. Born in New York to Abstract Expressionist and founding member of the New York School of painting, Richard Pousette-Dart, she studied studied painting at Bennington College in Vermont. Known for drawing from a wide range of sources for her paintings, including from Islamic, Mozarabic, and Catalonian art, Chinese landscape paintings and calligraphy, and Mayan and American Indian art, Dart was also heavily influenced by her experiences living and working in New Mexico. In the 1990s, she shifted from painting on rectangular canvases to curved panels. A solo exhibition of her recent paintings and works on paper will open at the gallery’s Tenth Avenue location in New York on February 29. The gallery will also display her work at its booth at Frieze Los Angeles this weekend.

ALL IMAGES