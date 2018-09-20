Walker Art Center Appoints John Christakos President of the Board of Trustees

Designer John Christakos has been named Walker Art Center’s board of trustees president. Christakos was previously vice president of the board. Other board appointments include Patrick Peyton, of investment consulting firm Peyton Group, as vice president; John P. Whaley, formerly of private equity firm Northwest Equity Partners, as treasurer; and Teresa Rasmussen, of Thrivent Financial, as secretary.

Christakos cofounded the Minneapolis–based modern design studio and furniture manufacturer Blu Dot in 1996 and has served as its CEO since its founding. Blu Dot’s designs have been shown at the Museum of Modern Art, New York, the Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum, New York, the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, and the Centre Pompidou, Paris. The studio was also the 2018 recipient of the Cooper Hewitt’s National Design Award for Product Design.

“John’s commitment to the arts, entrepreneurial spirit, and success in business will be wonderful assets to his Walker board leadership,” outgoing board president Monica Nassif said in an official statement from the museum. “I am honored to serve in this role for the Walker Art Center and am excited to have Patrick, John and Terry as partners on the Board leadership team,” Christakos said of his appointment.

