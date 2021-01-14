Warhol Foundation Announces Fall 2020 Grant Recipients

The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has announced the fifty-one recipients of its fall 2020 grants, which total $3.9 million and are issued in support of visual arts programs, exhibitions, and curatorial research. Among the first-time grantees are several dedicated to creating opportunities for emerging and underrepresented artists and writers who identify as BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and who are living with disabilities. These include Philadelphia’s BlackStar, which prioritizes opportunities for filmmakers and critics, and Chicago’s Sixty Inches from Center and New York’s Wendy’s Subway, both of which focus on innovative arts publishing and archiving practices.

At the onset of the Covid-19 crisis in the spring, the Warhol Foundation developed flexible policies to address the needs of its grantees and to that end will continue to allow up to 50 percent of awarded funds to be used by recipients for administrative purposes.

“Nonprofit arts organizations face profound challenges due to the political, economic, social, and cultural upheavals of our current moment,” noted Warhol Foundation president Joel Wachs in a statement. “At the same time, and more than ever, artists need the supportive community and creative encouragement that these organizations provide. Our granting program recognizes the equal importance of small, community-oriented spaces, major museums, and everything in between. Together, and with the foundation’s support, they work to collectively amplify the voices and visions of artists, which deepens and diversifies the national cultural discourse.”

Nineteen grants went to small to midsize arts organizations, twenty-two to museums, university art galleries, and other arts organizations of similar stature, and ten to support curatorial initiatives. Among the projects aided by the grants are a survey at Seattle’s Frye Art Museum of the work of Duane Linklater, whose oeuvre addresses the ways Native culture is oppressed yet continues to thrive; “Really Free! The Art of Nellie Mae Rowe,” at Atlanta’s High Museum; and “Xican-a.o.x Body,” a traveling exhibition collaboratively organized by the American Federation of Arts and the Phoenix Art Museum that will showcase the works of Chicanx artists and demonstrate their influence on contemporary American art and culture.

“In addition to providing community and context for artists and their work, the fall 2020 grantees are active participants in the cultural life of this country; their exhibitions, publications and public programs address the crises we are facing as a nation, from racial inequity and injustice to police violence, climate change, and the ongoing tragedies wrought by the pandemic,” said Warhol Foundation program director Rachel Bers in a statement. “Our grantees have a critical role to play by offering a platform to artists who speak both directly and indirectly to these issues through their work.”

The full list of grantees is below.

Fall 2020 Grant Recipients | Program Support Over 2 Years

Art Resources Transfer, Inc., New York ($100,000)

Aurora Picture Show, Houston ($90,000)

Big Car, Indianapolis ($100,000)

BlackStar, Philadelphia ($100,000)

Contemporary Arts Center, New Orleans ($60,000)

Elsewhere, Greensboro, NC ($100,000)

Friends of the High Line, New York ($100,000)

Kala Art Institute, Berkeley, CA ($100,000)

LAXART, West Hollywood, CA ($100,000)

The Luminary, St. Louis ($100,000)

Mophradat, Brussels ($100,000)

PARSE NOLA, New Orleans ($60,000)

Project for Empty Space, Newark, NJ ($100,000)

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Arizona ($80,000)

Self Help Graphics, Boyle Heights, CA ($100,000)

Sixty Inches From Center, Chicago ($60,000)

Taller Puertorriqueño, Philadelphia ($100,000)

University at Buffalo Art Galleries ($100,000)

The Union for Contemporary Art, Omaha ($100,000)

W.A.G.E., Brooklyn, NY ($80,000)

Wendy's Subway, Brooklyn, NY ($40,000)

Fall 2020 Grant Recipients | Exhibition Support:

American Federation of Arts, New York “Xican-a.o.x Body” ($100,000)

Benton Museum of Art / Pomona College, Claremont, CA “Sadie Barnette: New Work” ($50,000)

The Bronx Museum of the Arts, Bronx, NY “Walk for Me: The Past, Present and Future of Ballroom Culture” ($85,000)

California Museum of Photography / UC Riverside “Christina Fernandez: Multiple Exposures” ($65,000)

Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco “Judy Chicago: A Retrospective” ($100,000)

Fowler Museum / Regents of the University of California, Los Angeles “Gala Porras-Kim: The resurrection of a past life before history” ($60,000)

FRONT International, Cleveland “Oh, Gods of Dust and Rainbows” ($100,000)

Frye Art Museum, Seattle “Duane Linklater” ($70,000)

Harvard Art Museums, Cambridge, MA “Devour the Land: War and American Landscape Photography since 1970” ($100,000)

High Museum of Art / Woodruff Arts Center, Inc., Atlanta “Really Free! The Art of Nellie Mae Rowe” ($75,000)

Institute of Contemporary Art / University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia “On Sargasso Seas” ($75,000)

List Visual Arts Center, MIT, Cambridge, MA “Symbionts: Contemporary Artists and the Biosphere” ($85,000)

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York “Charles Ray: A New Cosmology” ($100,000)

Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles “Henry Taylor” ($100,000)

Museum of the Moving Image, Astoria, NY “Cinema of Sensations” ($100,000)

Katherine E. Nash Gallery, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis “A Picture Gallery of the Soul” ($40,000)

Nevada Museum of Art, Reno “Transformance” ($60,000)

Park Avenue Armory, New York “From Sea to Shining Sea” ($100,000)

Pérez Art Museum Miami “Gary Simmons: Public Enemy” ($100,000)

Smithsonian Institution, National Museum of African Art, Washington, DC “From the Deep: In the Wake of Drexciya with Ayana V. Jackson” ($85,000)

Fall 2020 Grant Recipients | Curatorial Research:

Arts and Architecture / UCLA School of the Arts, Los Angeles Casey Reas and Lauren Lee McCarthy ($50,000)

Center for Book Arts, New York Corina Reynolds ($50,000)

The Center for Land Use Interpretation, Culver City, CA Aurora Tang ($50,000)

DiverseWorks, Houston Ashley DeHoyos ($47,000)

Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles Jamillah James ($50,000)

Participant Inc., New York Jacob Korczynski ($50,000)

Providence College Galleries, Rhode Island Jamilee Lacy ($50,000)

The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art Foundation, Sarasota, FL Ola Wlusek ($31,000)

Small Axe, New York David Scott ($50,000)

Southern Vermont Arts Center, Manchester Ric Kasini Kadour ($50,000)

ALL IMAGES