Warhol Foundation Announces New Board Chair, Members

Paul C. Ha has been named board chair of the Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, and Agustin Arteaga, Jeffrey Gibson, and Franklin Sirmans have been elected to the board, the Pittsburgh–based grant-making organization announced today. The foundation’s board comprises a diverse group of seventeen members working in the field of art, including curators, artists, and scholars from around the country.

Ha, a board member since 2017 and the director of the MIT List Visual Arts center, succeeds Julián Zugazagoitia in the post. Before coming to MIT List, Ha, who has worked in the visual arts field for twenty-five years, was the founding director of the Contemporary Arts Museum St. Louis and was previously the executive director of White Columns in New York, and in 2015 curated the US pavilion at the Fifty-Sixth Venice Biennale.

Arteaga, Gibson, and Sirmans—who effectively replace departing board members Carrie Mae Weems, an artist, and Adam Weinberg, director of the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York—each bring distinctive talents to the board. Arteaga, director of the Dallas Museum of Art, was previously director of Mexico City’s Museo Nacional de Arte, where he oversaw “México 1900–1950,” a landmark survey of Mexican avant-garde art. Gibson, an interdisciplinary artist whose work blends the traditions of his Cherokee and Choctaw heritage with queer contemporary culture, was a 2019 MacArthur fellow. Sirmans, who is director of the Pérez Art Museum Miami, previously headed the contemporary art department at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and served as director for Prospect.3 New Orleans.

“Paul’s extensive experience leading cultural institutions and the invaluable knowledge of our three new board members firmly positions the foundation to move forward through these critical times, and continue to support artists and their communities across the country,” said Warhol Foundation president Joel Wachs in a statement.

