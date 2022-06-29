Warhol Foundation Awards Grants Totaling $3.9 Million

The Warhol Foundation today revealed that it will award $3.9 million in grants to fifty US arts organizations scattered across eighteen states and the District of Columbia. Nineteen of those receiving funding are first-time recipients. In order to assure the long-term recovery and continued stability of the arts, which were hard hit by the Covid-19 crisis, the foundation announced that with this round of funding it would continue its practice, established during the pandemic, of allowing grantees to use up to 50 percent of the award money for administrative expenses.

Many of the grantees were those making significant efforts in regard to racial inequity, Indigenous land rights, environmental sustainability, and accessibility, engaging the broader public in the process. Also receiving awards were arts organizations serving as custodians of archives; institutions mounting solo and group shows of underrepresented or marginalized artists and collectives; and film, multimedia and performative arts organizations supporting genre-bending, experimental artists. The foundation additionally announced $356,000 in curatorial fellowships, with funding awarded to those whose work addresses themes such as disability, bio art, immigrant art, and alternative spiritual practices.

Among the first-time grantees are Franconia Sculpture Park, located in Franconia, Minnesota, which is organizing a regional biennial of Land art projects newly commissioned from among a broad range of nonprofits, tribal groups, and government agencies; and Santa Cruz, California’s Indexical, which investigated the intersection of experimental music and contemporary practice through a focus on lesser-known and historic figures. Repeat grantees include Englewood, Colorado’s Black Cube, a nomadic visual arts organization working to bring projects by emerging and midcareer artists into public view; and New York’s New Museum, which will stage the first institutional survey of the work of Theaster Gates.

A full list of spring 2022 grantees is below.

Spring 2022 Grant Recipients | Program Support Over 2 Years

Alabama Contemporary Art Center, Mobile ($100,000)

Anthology Film Archives, New York ($75,000)

Arts of Life, Chicago ($60,000)

Atlanta Contemporary ($100,000)

Alice Austen House, Staten Island, NY ($80,000)

Bidoun Projects, Brooklyn, NY ($60,000)

Black Cube, Englewood, CO ($60,000)

The Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art ($60,000)

The Center for Land Use Interpretation, Culver City, CA ($80,000)

Center for Women & Their Work, Austin ($100,000)

Charlotte Street Foundation, Kansas City, MO ($100,000)

Chicago Artists Coalition ($80,000)

The Contemporary Dayton, Dayton, OH ($80,000)

Crisp-Ellert Museum/Flagler College, Saint Augustine, FL ($60,000)

Cucalorus Film Foundation, Wilmington, NC ($80,000)

Franconia Sculpture Park, Franconia, MN ($100,000)

Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center, Buffalo ($100,000)

Human Resources, Los Angeles ($65,000)

Indexical, Santa Cruz, CA ($60,000)

The Lab, San Francisco ($100,000)

Movimiento de Arte y Cultura Latino Americana (MACLA), San Jose, CA ($100,000)

M12, Broomfield, CO ($60,000)

Museum of Contemporary Art, Tucson ($100,000)

PARTICIPANT INC., New York ($100,000)

Performance Space New York, New York ($100,000)

Public Art Saint Paul, Saint Paul, MN ($100,000)

The Rosine 2.0 Collective at Swarthmore College, Swarthmore, PA ($100,000)

San Francisco State University Fine Arts Gallery, San Francisco ($80,000)

Shandaken Projects, New York ($75,000)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, Salt Lake City ($100,000)

Spring 2022 Grant Recipients | Exhibition Support:

Asia Society, New York

“Shazia Sakinder: Collective Behavior” ($100,000)

Baltimore Museum of Art, Baltimore, MD

“All Eyez on Me: Hip Hop Style, and Contemporary Art “ ($100,000)

Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive/University of California

“Amalia Mesa-Bains: Archaeology of Memory” ($100,000)

Black Mountain College Museum and Arts Center, Asheville, NC

Exhibition program support (over 2 years) ($60,000)

Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis

Hajra Waheed exhibition ($75,000)

Cranbrook Art Museum, Bloomfield Hills, MI

“A Modern Regime: The Cuban Contemporary Lens” ($75,000)

Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco

“Lee Mingwei: Rituals of Care” ($100,000)

Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University, Durham, NC

“Spirit in the Land” ($100,000)

National Museum of the American Indian, New York

“Shelley Niro: 500 Year Itch” ( $100,000)

New Museum, New York

Theaster Gates, “Young Lords and Their Traces” ($100,000)

Oakland Museum of California, California

Art is a Human Right; Creative Growth + Creativity Explored + NIAD ($75,000)

Smithsonian American Art Museum, Washington, DC

Sharing Honors and Burdens: Renwich Invitational 2023 ($100,000)

Spring 2022 Grant Recipients | Curatorial Research Fellowship

The Africa Center, New York

Uzodinma Iweala, M.D. ($50,000)

Congo Square Preservation Society, New Orleans

Carol Bebelle ($50,000)

Equitable Vitrines, Los Angeles

Matt Connolly ($50,000)

Fathomers, West Hollywood, CA

Annie Fisher, Antajuan Scott, and Stacy Switzer ($50,000)

New Orleans African American Museum

Gia Hamilton ($50,000)

Phoenix Art Museum

Susan Aberth and Gilbert Vicario ($50,000)

Poetic Societies, Detroit

Taraneh Fazeli ($50,000)

Robert Wilson Arts Foundation, New York

Scott Rollins ($6,000)

