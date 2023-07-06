Warhol Foundation Awards Grants Totaling $4 Million

The Warhol Foundation today announced the forty-nine recipients of its spring 2023 grants. The foundation will award more than $4 million to arts organizations and institutions scattered across twenty states and the District of Columbia as well as one in Mexico City and another in Stockholm. Nineteen of those receiving funding are first-time recipients.

“The spring 2023 grantees have demonstrated admirable dedication to nurturing experimental artistic practice, providing artists with platforms from which to participate in critical cultural conversations,” said foundation president Joel Wachs in a statement. “The foundation’s support empowers institutions and the artists they serve to revisit and question accepted histories, highlight overlooked and underrepresented voices, and promote innovation and creativity.”

A number of grantees are those whose programs elevate experimental artmaking, creative thinking, and community engagement. Also receiving awards were arts organizations helping the unhoused to harness their creativity; those connecting artists to mentors and offering them space to create; and those supporting the LGBTQIA+ arts community. As well, eighteen institutions mounting solo and group shows addressing timely topics received funding. The foundation additionally announced $190,000 in support of curatorial projects whose themes include a nomadic residency, language and feminism, and Asian American art.

Among the first-time grantees are Chattanooga, Tennessee’s contemporary art–focused Stove Works, which hosts exhibitions, holds professional development workshops, and maintains production labs and an artist residency program; Katonah, New York’s River Valley Arts Collective, which connects area farmers, tribal members, and skilled craftspeople with artists to teach them sustainable and ethical ways of working with materials native to the region; and Portland, Oregon’s Gather:Make:Shelter, which helps the city’s unhoused population to develop their artistic skills. Repeat grantees include New York’s Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, whose exhibition program reflects diverse LGBTQIA+ histories; Omaha’s Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, which through its Sound Art + Experimental Music program offers residencies to sound artists; and the New Orleans Film Society, which is shifting its programming to support Southern BIPOC, women, and LGBTQ+ artists working in emerging digital and new media forms.

A full list of spring 2023 grantees is below.

Spring 2023 Grant Recipients | Program Support Over Two Years

Abron’s Arts Center – Henry Street Settlement, New York ($100,000)

Art21, New York ($100,000)

Bemis Art Center for Contemporary Arts, Omaha ($100,000)

Boffo, New York ($60,000)

BOMB/New Art Publications, Inc., Brooklyn, NY ($100,000)

Express Newark/Rutgers University Foundation, Newark, NJ ($80,000)

Flux Projects, Atlanta ($60,000)

500 Capp Street Foundation, San Francisco ($100,000)

516 ARTS, Albuquerque ($100,000)

Gather:Make:Shelter, Portland, OR ($80,000)

Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, New York ($100,000)

Los Angeles Poverty Department ($100,000)

Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, New York ($100,000)

The Luminary, St. Louis ($100,000)

McColl Center, Charlotte, NC ($100,000)

New Orleans Film Society ($100,000)

NIAD Art Center, Richmond, CA ($60,000)

Oregon Contemporary, Portland ($100,000)

Public Media Institute, Chicago ($100,000)

Public Space One, Iowa City ($60,000)

RedLine, Denver ($100,000)

River Valley Arts Collective, Katonah, NY ($80,000)

Stove Works, Chattanooga, TN ($60,000)

Swiss Institute/NY, New York ($100,000)

Visual Art Exchange, Raleigh, NC ($80,000)

Vox Populi, Philadelphia ($60,000)

Spring 2023 Grant Recipients | Exhibition Support

Anchorage Museum, Alaska ($75,000)

“DEW Line: Early Warning System”

Baltimore Museum of Art ($100,000)

“Preoccupied: Indigenizing the Museum”

Burchfield Penney Art Center, Buffalo, NY ($60,000)

“Wilhelmina Godfrey: I am what I am”

Carnegie Museum of Art, Pittsburgh ($100,000)

“Widening the Lens: Photography, Ecology, and the Contemporary Landscape”

Center for Italian Modern Art, New York ($60,000)

“Corrado Cagli: Undoing Fascism”

Collaborative Cataloging Japan, Philadelphia ($80,000)

“Community of Images: Japanese Moving Images Artists in the US, 1960s & 1970s”

Dia Art Foundation, New York ($75,000)

“Cameron Rowland”

Hirschhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Smithsonian Institution, Washington, DC ($100,000)

“OSGEMEOS”

IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, Santa Fe ($100,000)

Exhibition program

Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles ($80,000)

“Scratching at the Moon”

Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond ($60,000)

“Dear Mazie”

Krannert Art Museum/University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Champaign, IL ($75,000)

“Millie Wilson: The Museum of Lesbian Dreams”

Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York ($100,000)

“Reclaiming Egypt: African American Arts and Ancient Egypt: 1876 to Now”

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth ($100,000)

“Dreams of Emancipation”

Moderna Museet, Stockholm ($100,000)

Exhibition support

Seattle Art Museum ($100,000)

“Joyce J. Scott: Good Trouble”

Staten Island Museum, New York ($75,000)

“Taking Care: The ‘Black Angels’ of Seaview Hospital”

USC Pacific Asia Museum, Pasadena, CA ($60,000)

“Another Beautiful Country: Moving Images by Chinese American Artists”

Spring 2023 Grant Recipients | Curatorial Research Fellowships

The Bronx Museum of the Arts, New York ($40,000)

Monika Fabijanska

Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, Los Angeles ($50,000)

Julie Lazar

Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art/UC Davis, Davis, CA ($50,000)

Amy Sadao and Susette Min

Terremoto, Mexico City ($50,000)

Helena Lugo

ALL IMAGES