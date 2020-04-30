Weatherspoon Art Museum Appoints Juliette Bianco Director

Juliette Bianco has been named director of the Weatherspoon Art Museum at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. After she takes up the post on September 1, she will also serve as an adjunct faculty member in the College of Visual and Performing Arts. Bianco will succeed Nancy Doll, who will resign after more than two decades at the helm of the museum on July 31.

Bianco comes to the museum with twenty-five years of experience as a museum professional. Previously, she held various leadership positions, including deputy director, at the Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College, her undergraduate alma mater. During her tenure with the institution, she oversaw its recent $50 million renovation and expansion project.

“We welcome Juliette and thank Nancy Doll, whose outstanding leadership has been transformative, resulting in significant increases in non-student attendance, loan requests from major museums on a global scale, fundraising, and enhanced curricular incorporation across a wide array of disciplines,” said UNC Greensboro chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. “Juliette is well prepared to further this legacy and continue to grow the museum’s impact on this campus, this community, and beyond.”

