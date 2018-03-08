Wendy Yu Endows Lead Curatorial Position at the Met’s Costume Institute

Daniel H. Weiss, the president and CEO of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, announced that the Chinese investor and philanthropist Wendy Yu has endowed the position of curator in charge of the Costume Institute on behalf of her Hong Kong–based company, Yu Holdings, which she founded in 2015.

“We are immensely grateful to Wendy Yu for so generously funding this position at the Costume Institute,” said Weiss. “Her support will make it possible for The Met to broaden our expertise in the field, advancing our scholarship and conservation and increasing the scope of the Costume Institute’s groundbreaking work to enhance global knowledge of fashion as an art form.”

Andrew Bolton currently serves as the lead curator of the institute. His position will now be called the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute.

In addition to the endowment, Yu Fashion, the division of Yu Holdings that is dedicated to supporting the fashion industry, is planning to launch a program of initiatives in collaboration with the Costume Institute, including a series of educational talks by Bolton that will take place in China. Yu Fashion will also connect the Met with Chinese art and fashion communities and institutions with the goal of funding future acquisitions for the Costume Institute.

“My mission, through Yu Fashion, is to support the fashion industry and one-of-a-kind talents such as Mr. Bolton,” said Yu. “We will be providing a cross-continent opportunity for cultural exchange as well as increasing awareness of the Costume Institute in China.”