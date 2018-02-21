Wexner Center for the Arts Director Sherri Geldin to Step Down after Twenty-Five Years

Sherri Geldin the director of the Wexner Center for the Arts at Ohio State University has announced that she will resign after a twenty-five term at the end of December. Geldin became the head of the institution in 1993. During her tenure, she oversaw a $15 million renovation, tripled the center’s annual operating budget, raised over $30 million funds for the institution’s endowment, and organized major exhibitions, including “Roy Lichtenstein” (1995); “Julie Taymor: Playing with Fire” (1999); “Part Object, Part Sculpture” (2005); the first museum retrospective of Mark Bradford (2010); and a first-ever exhibition of Annie Leibovitz’s Master Set as well as her Pilgrimage series (2012).

“The honor and privilege to direct the Wex for twenty-five years has been the opportunity of a lifetime, and one I will always cherish,” Geldin said. “I make this decision with the deep conviction that it’s now the opportune time for the center, the university, and me to make way for a new generation of leadership. I have boundless admiration, respect, and gratitude for the remarkable trustees, staff, and university leaders who have accompanied me over this quarter-century journey. And I remain enormously proud of all we have accomplished together. I’m certain that the center’s founding mandate will continue to propel this institution to flourish as a laboratory and platform for cultural research, production, discovery, experience, and conversation—serving artists and audiences alike.”

Geldin served for nine years as a trustee of the Warhol Foundation, including two years as chair. She is a member of the Association of Art Museum Directors and has served on numerous panels and juries across the country. Geldin was also named Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Cultural Ministry in 1957. Prior to joining the Wexner Center, Geldin was associate director of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles for more than a decade. She also worked closely with Frank Gehry and Arata Isozaki on the planning and design for MOCA’s two buildings.

“We are fortunate to have had Sherri’s leadership of the center almost since its founding,“ said Leslie H. Wexner, chair of the Wexner Center Foundation board. ”The artistic significance of what she has brought to Ohio, at the Wexner Center, is hard to exaggerate as it never strays from the highest rungs of quality or from the courage required to undertake a full exploration of the creative spirit."