Whitney Biennial Reveals Artist List for 2022 Edition
The Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, has announced the artists who will be participating in the 2022 Whitney Biennial. Titled “Quiet as It’s Kept,” after a colloquialism inspired by novelist Toni Morrison, jazz drummer Max Roach, and artist David Hammons, all of whom have invoked it in their works, the event will feature the work of a diverse array of sixty-three artists and collectives in various stages of their careers. The Biennial will run from April 6 through September 5, with select programs continuing through October 23; it is being co-organized by Whitney curators David Breslin and Adrienne Edwards.
In a joint statement, the pair addressed the profound changes in the landscape since the last iteration of the Biennial took place in 2019, noting, “We began planning for this exhibition, originally slated to open in 2021, almost a year before the 2020 election, before the pandemic and shutdown with their reeling effects, before the uprisings demanding racial justice and before the questioning of institutions and their structures.” They went on to acknowledge that “while many of these underlying conditions are not new, their overlapping, intensity, and sheer ubiquity created a context in which past, present, and future folded into one another. We’ve organized the exhibition to reflect these precarious and improvised times. The Biennial primarily serves as a forum for artists, and the works that will be presented reflect their enigmas, the things that perplex them, the important questions they are asking.”
The 2022 Biennial will largely take place on the fifth and sixth floors of the Whitney; these spaces will be made to serve as counterpoints to each other, with one floor darkened and laid out like a labyrinth additionally containing what the press release calls a “space of reserve”; the other floor will be bright and open, recalling a clearing. Artists from Mexico, First Nations artists from Canada, and aritsts born outside of North America will investigate the dynamics of borders and explore what is meant by and contained within the term “American.”
“Rather than proposing a unified theme, we pursue a series of hunches throughout the exhibition: that abstraction demonstrates a tremendous capacity to create, share, and, sometimes withhold, meaning; that research-driven conceptual art can combine the lushness of ideas and materiality; that personal narratives sifted through political, literary, and pop cultures can address larger social frameworks; that artworks can complicate what ‘American’ means by addressing the country’s physical and psychological boundaries; and that our ‘now’ can be reimagined by engaging with under-recognized artistic models and artists we’ve lost,” explained the curators.
A complete list of artists is below.
Lisa Alvarado
Born 1982 in San Antonio
Lives in Chicago
Harold Ancart
Born 1980 in Brussels
Lives in New York
Mónica Arreola
Born 1976 in Tijuana, Mexico
Lives in Tijuana, Mexico
Emily Barker
Born 1992 in San Diego
Lives in Los Angeles
Yto Barrada
Born 1971 in Paris
Lives in Brooklyn, NY, and Tangier, Morocco
Rebecca Belmore
Born 1960 in Upsala, Canada
Lives in Vancouver, Canada Anishinaabe
Jonathan Berger
Born 1980 in New York
Lives in New York and Glover, VT
Nayland Blake
Born 1960 in New York
Lives in Brooklyn and Queens, NY
Cassandra Press
Founded 2016 by Kandis Williams
Theresa Hak Kyung Cha
Born 1951 in Busan, South Korea
Died 1982 in New York
Raven Chacon
Born 1977 in Fort Defiance, Navajo Nation
Lives in Albuquerque, NMDiné
Leidy Churchman
Born 1979 in Villanova, PA
Lives in New York and West Tremont, ME
Tony Cokes
Born 1956 in Richmond, VA
Lives in Providence, RI
Jacky Connolly
Born 1990 in New York
Lives in Brooklyn, NY
Matt Connors
Born 1973 in Chicago
Lives in New York and Los Angeles
Alex Da Corte
Born 1980 in Camden, NJ
Lives in Philadelphia
Aria Dean
Born 1993 in Los Angeles
Lives in New York
Danielle Dean
Born 1982 in Huntsville, AL
Lives in Los Angeles and San Diego
Jane Dickson
Born 1952 in Chicago
Lives in New York
Buck Ellison
Born 1987 in San Francisco
Lives in Los Angeles
Alia Farid
Born 1985 in Kuwait City
Lives in San Juan, PR, and Kuwait City
Coco Fusco
Born 1960 in New York
Lives in Brooklyn, NY
Ellen Gallagher
Born 1965 in Providence, RI
Lives in Rotterdam and Brooklyn, NY
A Gathering of the Tribes /Steve Cannon
Founded 1991
Steve Cannon: Born 1935 in New Orleans
Died 2019 in New York
Cy Gavin
Born 1985 in Pittsburgh
Lives in New York State
Adam Gordon
Born 1986 in Minneapolis
Lives in Jersey City, NJ
Renée Green
Born 1959 in Cleveland
Lives in Somerville, MA, and New York
Pao Houa Her
Born 1982 in Laos
Lives in Blaine, MN
EJ Hill
Born 1985 in Los Angeles
Lives in Los Angeles
Alfredo Jaar
Born 1956 in Santiago, Chile
Lives in New York
Rindon Johnson
Born 1990 in San Francisco
Lives in Berlin
Ivy Kwan Arce and Julie Tolentino
Ivy Kwan Arce: Born 1965 in Salinas, CA
Lives in New York
Julie Tolentino: Born 1964 in San Francisco
Lives in Joshua Tree, CA
Ralph Lemon
Born 1952 in Cincinnati
Lives in Brooklyn, NY
Duane Linklater
Born 1976 in Treaty 9 Territory (Northern Ontario, Canada)
Lives in North Bay, Canada (Robinson Huron Treaty Territory)Omaskêko Ininiwak
James Little
Born 1952 in Memphis
Lives in New York
Rick Lowe
Born 1961 in rural Alabama
Lives in Houston
Daniel Joseph Martinez
Born 1957 in Los Angeles
Lives in Los Angeles and Paris
Dave McKenzie
Born 1977 in Kingston, Jamaica
Lives in Brooklyn, NY
Rodney McMillian
Born 1969 in Columbia, SC
Lives in Los Angeles
Na Mira
Born 1982 in Lawrence, KS, on Kickapoo, Osage, Kansa, and Sioux lands
Lives in Los Angeles on Tongva, Gabrielino, Kizh, and Chumash lands
Alejandro “Luperca” Morales
Born 1990 in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico
Lives in Monterrey, Mexico
Moved by the Motion
Founded 2016 by Wu Tsang and Tosh Basco
Terence Nance
Born 1982 in Dallas
Lives in America
Woody De Othello
Born 1991 in Miami
Lives in Oakland, CA
Adam Pendleton
Born 1984 in Richmond, VA
Lives in New York
N.H. Pritchard
Born 1939 in New York
Died 1996 in eastern Pennsylvania
Lucy Raven
Born 1977 in Tucson, AZ
Lives in New York
Charles Ray
Born 1953 in Chicago
Lives in Los Angeles
Jason Rhoades
Born 1965 in Newcastle, CA
Died 2006 in Los Angeles
Andrew Roberts
Born 1995 in Tijuana, Mexico
Lives in Mexico City and Tijuana, Mexico
Guadalupe Rosales
Born 1980 in Redwood City, CA
Lives in Los Angeles
Veronica Ryan
Born 1956 in Plymouth, Montserrat
Lives in London and New York
Rose Salane
Born 1992 in New York
Lives in Queens, NY
Michael E. Smith
Born 1977 in Detroit
Lives in Providence, RI
Sable Elyse Smith
Born 1986 in Los Angeles
Lives in New York
Awilda Sterling-Duprey
Born 1947 in San Juan, PR
Lives in San Juan, PR
Rayyane Tabet
Born 1983 in Beirut
Lives in Beirut and San Francisco
Denyse Thomasos
Born 1964 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
Died 2012 in New York
Trinh T. Minh-ha
Born in Hanoi, Vietnam,
Lives in Berkeley, CA
Wang Shui
Born 1986 in USA
Lives in New York
Eric Wesley
Born 1973 in Los Angeles
Lives in Los Angeles
Dyani White Hawk
Born 1976 in Madison, WI
Lives in Minneapolis
Kandis Williams
Born 1985 in Baltimore
Lives in Los Angeles and Brooklyn, NY