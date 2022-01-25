Whitney Biennial Reveals Artist List for 2022 Edition

The Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, has announced the artists who will be participating in the 2022 Whitney Biennial. Titled “Quiet as It’s Kept,” after a colloquialism inspired by novelist Toni Morrison, jazz drummer Max Roach, and artist David Hammons, all of whom have invoked it in their works, the event will feature the work of a diverse array of sixty-three artists and collectives in various stages of their careers. The Biennial will run from April 6 through September 5, with select programs continuing through October 23; it is being co-organized by Whitney curators David Breslin and Adrienne Edwards.

In a joint statement, the pair addressed the profound changes in the landscape since the last iteration of the Biennial took place in 2019, noting, “We began planning for this exhibition, originally slated to open in 2021, almost a year before the 2020 election, before the pandemic and shutdown with their reeling effects, before the uprisings demanding racial justice and before the questioning of institutions and their structures.” They went on to acknowledge that “while many of these underlying conditions are not new, their overlapping, intensity, and sheer ubiquity created a context in which past, present, and future folded into one another. We’ve organized the exhibition to reflect these precarious and improvised times. The Biennial primarily serves as a forum for artists, and the works that will be presented reflect their enigmas, the things that perplex them, the important questions they are asking.”

The 2022 Biennial will largely take place on the fifth and sixth floors of the Whitney; these spaces will be made to serve as counterpoints to each other, with one floor darkened and laid out like a labyrinth additionally containing what the press release calls a “space of reserve”; the other floor will be bright and open, recalling a clearing. Artists from Mexico, First Nations artists from Canada, and aritsts born outside of North America will investigate the dynamics of borders and explore what is meant by and contained within the term “American.”

“Rather than proposing a unified theme, we pursue a series of hunches throughout the exhibition: that abstraction demonstrates a tremendous capacity to create, share, and, sometimes withhold, meaning; that research-driven conceptual art can combine the lushness of ideas and materiality; that personal narratives sifted through political, literary, and pop cultures can address larger social frameworks; that artworks can complicate what ‘American’ means by addressing the country’s physical and psychological boundaries; and that our ‘now’ can be reimagined by engaging with under-recognized artistic models and artists we’ve lost,” explained the curators.

A complete list of artists is below.

Lisa Alvarado

Born 1982 in San Antonio

Lives in Chicago

Harold Ancart

Born 1980 in Brussels

Lives in New York

Mónica Arreola

Born 1976 in Tijuana, Mexico

Lives in Tijuana, Mexico

Emily Barker

Born 1992 in San Diego

Lives in Los Angeles

Yto Barrada

Born 1971 in Paris

Lives in Brooklyn, NY, and Tangier, Morocco

Rebecca Belmore

Born 1960 in Upsala, Canada

Lives in Vancouver, Canada Anishinaabe

Jonathan Berger

Born 1980 in New York

Lives in New York and Glover, VT

Nayland Blake

Born 1960 in New York

Lives in Brooklyn and Queens, NY

Cassandra Press

Founded 2016 by Kandis Williams

Theresa Hak Kyung Cha

Born 1951 in Busan, South Korea

Died 1982 in New York

Raven Chacon

Born 1977 in Fort Defiance, Navajo Nation

Lives in Albuquerque, NMDiné

Leidy Churchman

Born 1979 in Villanova, PA

Lives in New York and West Tremont, ME

Tony Cokes

Born 1956 in Richmond, VA

Lives in Providence, RI

Jacky Connolly

Born 1990 in New York

Lives in Brooklyn, NY

Matt Connors

Born 1973 in Chicago

Lives in New York and Los Angeles

Alex Da Corte

Born 1980 in Camden, NJ

Lives in Philadelphia

Aria Dean

Born 1993 in Los Angeles

Lives in New York

Danielle Dean

Born 1982 in Huntsville, AL

Lives in Los Angeles and San Diego

Jane Dickson

Born 1952 in Chicago

Lives in New York

Buck Ellison

Born 1987 in San Francisco

Lives in Los Angeles

Alia Farid

Born 1985 in Kuwait City

Lives in San Juan, PR, and Kuwait City

Coco Fusco

Born 1960 in New York

Lives in Brooklyn, NY

Ellen Gallagher

Born 1965 in Providence, RI

Lives in Rotterdam and Brooklyn, NY

A Gathering of the Tribes /Steve Cannon

Founded 1991

Steve Cannon: Born 1935 in New Orleans

Died 2019 in New York

Cy Gavin

Born 1985 in Pittsburgh

Lives in New York State

Adam Gordon

Born 1986 in Minneapolis

Lives in Jersey City, NJ

Renée Green

Born 1959 in Cleveland

Lives in Somerville, MA, and New York

Pao Houa Her

Born 1982 in Laos

Lives in Blaine, MN

EJ Hill

Born 1985 in Los Angeles

Lives in Los Angeles

Alfredo Jaar

Born 1956 in Santiago, Chile

Lives in New York

Rindon Johnson

Born 1990 in San Francisco

Lives in Berlin

Ivy Kwan Arce and Julie Tolentino

Ivy Kwan Arce: Born 1965 in Salinas, CA

Lives in New York

Julie Tolentino: Born 1964 in San Francisco

Lives in Joshua Tree, CA

Ralph Lemon

Born 1952 in Cincinnati

Lives in Brooklyn, NY

Duane Linklater

Born 1976 in Treaty 9 Territory (Northern Ontario, Canada)

Lives in North Bay, Canada (Robinson Huron Treaty Territory)Omaskêko Ininiwak

James Little

Born 1952 in Memphis

Lives in New York

Rick Lowe

Born 1961 in rural Alabama

Lives in Houston

Daniel Joseph Martinez

Born 1957 in Los Angeles

Lives in Los Angeles and Paris

Dave McKenzie

Born 1977 in Kingston, Jamaica

Lives in Brooklyn, NY

Rodney McMillian

Born 1969 in Columbia, SC

Lives in Los Angeles

Na Mira

Born 1982 in Lawrence, KS, on Kickapoo, Osage, Kansa, and Sioux lands

Lives in Los Angeles on Tongva, Gabrielino, Kizh, and Chumash lands

Alejandro “Luperca” Morales

Born 1990 in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico

Lives in Monterrey, Mexico

Moved by the Motion

Founded 2016 by Wu Tsang and Tosh Basco

Terence Nance

Born 1982 in Dallas

Lives in America

Woody De Othello

Born 1991 in Miami

Lives in Oakland, CA

Adam Pendleton

Born 1984 in Richmond, VA

Lives in New York

N.H. Pritchard

Born 1939 in New York

Died 1996 in eastern Pennsylvania

Lucy Raven

Born 1977 in Tucson, AZ

Lives in New York

Charles Ray

Born 1953 in Chicago

Lives in Los Angeles

Jason Rhoades

Born 1965 in Newcastle, CA

Died 2006 in Los Angeles

Andrew Roberts

Born 1995 in Tijuana, Mexico

Lives in Mexico City and Tijuana, Mexico

Guadalupe Rosales

Born 1980 in Redwood City, CA

Lives in Los Angeles

Veronica Ryan

Born 1956 in Plymouth, Montserrat

Lives in London and New York

Rose Salane

Born 1992 in New York

Lives in Queens, NY

Michael E. Smith

Born 1977 in Detroit

Lives in Providence, RI

Sable Elyse Smith

Born 1986 in Los Angeles

Lives in New York

Awilda Sterling-Duprey

Born 1947 in San Juan, PR

Lives in San Juan, PR

Rayyane Tabet

Born 1983 in Beirut

Lives in Beirut and San Francisco

Denyse Thomasos

Born 1964 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Died 2012 in New York

Trinh T. Minh-ha

Born in Hanoi, Vietnam,

Lives in Berkeley, CA

Wang Shui

Born 1986 in USA

Lives in New York

Eric Wesley

Born 1973 in Los Angeles

Lives in Los Angeles

Dyani White Hawk

Born 1976 in Madison, WI

Lives in Minneapolis

Kandis Williams

Born 1985 in Baltimore

Lives in Los Angeles and Brooklyn, NY

