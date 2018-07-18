Whitney Ferrare Joins Pace Gallery as Senior Director in Hong Kong

Pace Gallery announced that Whitney Ferrare has been appointed senior director. Based in Hong Kong, Ferrare will support primary and secondary market activity for Pace’s artists and estates, in addition to contributing to the gallery’s exhibition and art fair programming across the Asia Pacific region. She will also lead Pace’s first participation in Sydney Contemporary in Australia, which will kick off on September 13.

“When we opened our second gallery in Hong Kong this past March, it was clear that it wasn’t the culmination of Pace’s work in Asia; but rather, the commencement of a new level of engagement across the region; and Whitney will play a pivotal role in this next phase,” said Marc Glimcher, president and CEO of Pace. “Through her career in auction houses and galleries and her broad international experience, she has built meaningful and dynamic connections with artists, collectors, and institutions around the world.”

Born in Canada and raised in Hong Kong, Ferrare studied art history at McGill University in Montreal. While she specializes in the Asia Pacific region, she has spent time in Italy organizing nonprofit exhibitions that are held during the Venice Biennale. Ferrare began her career at Christie’s in Hong Kong, working in the Asian contemporary and twentieth-century art departments. Most recently, she worked in sales for Gagosian Gallery in Hong Kong.

“Pace is distinct for its long-held and dedicated engagement with the artists and collectors across Asia—having partnered with legendary dealer Leng Lin to be the first major western gallery to open a space in Asia, launching Pace in Beijing in 2008,” Ferrare said. Commenting on her new role, she added: “It feels particularly momentous to join Pace as the gallery celebrates its tenth anniversary in Asia, now with galleries in Hong Kong and Seoul, as well as Beijing. I look forward to working with the team across Asia and internationally to continue to advance the gallery’s program in the region.” Ferrare will take up the post in September.