Whitney Museum Appoints Adrienne Edwards Curator of Performance Art

The Whitney Museum of Art in New York has named Adrienne Edwards, the curator at large at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, its new curator of performance. She will take up the post in May.

“Adrienne has distinguished herself as one of the most innovative curators working in performance today by engaging artists across diverse disciplines and often challenging them to explore new genres and experimental forms,” Scott Rothkopf, the Whitney’s chief curator and deputy director for programs, said. “She brings to the Whitney a wonderful complement of scholarly rigor, social commitment, and a deeply humane understanding of artists and their audiences.”

Edwards joined the Walker Art Center in 2016. Over the course of the past two years, she worked to develop and implement artist projects and exhibitions while expanding the musuem’s interdisciplinary scholarship and research. She is currently organizing Jason Moran’s first-ever monograph and museum show, which will go on view at the Walker in April before it travels to the ICA Boston and the Wexner Center for the Arts. Edwards also helped lead a Mellon Foundation Interdisciplinary Initiative, a multi-year effort to curate, produce, document, and contextualize new models of working between the visual and performing arts. Among her other curatorial projects are “Blackness in Abstraction” (2016), which was hosted by Pace Gallery, and Frieze’s Artist Award and Live program, both of which are debuting in New York in 2018. Edwards has also served as a curator of Performa since 2010.

Commenting on her appointment, Edwards remarked, “There could not be a more vital institution or more important time to foster artists’ cross-boundary work, as well as explore the histories and scenes that inspire them. The Whitney has long been a leading institution for artists’ experimentation in vanguard performance. I look forward to further expanding and driving forward this rich legacy in collaboration with colleagues, artists, and audiences in new and exciting directions.”