Widow of Hitler’s Art Dealer Gives Artworks to Berlin State Museums

Barbara Göpel, the late art historian whose husband is remembered primarily as Adolf Hitler’s art dealer and an important member of the Linz Special Commission during World War II, has donated works to the Berlin State Museums. According to the Art Newspaper, the gift includes a painting by Hans Purrmann along with forty-six drawings, fifty-two prints, and two portraits (one of Erhard Göpel) by Max Beckmann. Erhard played a significant role in obtaining the Schloss family collection, one of the largest holdings of Flemish and Dutch to be assembled in France, which the Gestapo seized from the Jewish collector Adolphe Schloss in 1943.

Berlin’s Central Archive claims that it researched Barbara’s gifts to see if they were stolen but did not find cause for suspicion. Its investigation shows that Erhard went on a business trip in 1944, and traveled to the Netherlands and Belgium where Beckmann was living in exile. Erhard saved Beckmann from the draft two times, and as a thank you, Beckmann gave him some of the works that now belong to the Berlin State Museums. Beckmann left Germany the day before the defamatory exhibition “Degenerate Art,” which featured his works, opened in 1937. The show comprised works which the Nazis branded as “degenerate” and aimed to demonstrate how art movements such as abstraction, fauvism, and dadaism formed as a result of society’s deterioration.

After the war, Erhard sidestepped being sentenced for war crimes, and spent the rest of his life as a curator in Munich. In a statement, the Berlin State Museums said that while they are aware of the ethical and moral ties this bequest carries, they are committed to honoring the international guidelines on handling Nazi-looted works which appear in public institutions.