William Keyse Rudolph Joins Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art as Deputy Director of Curatorial Affairs

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri, has named William Keyse Rudolph as its new deputy director of curatorial affairs. Rudolph comes to the institution from the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA), where he currently serves as the co–interim director. During his seven-year tenure at SAMA, Rudolph also held the positions of chief curator and curator of American and European art. Previously, he worked as a curator at the Dallas Museum of Art, the Worcester Art Museum, and the Milwaukee Art Museum.

“I am excited to welcome William to the Nelson-Atkins leadership team,” said the museum’s director and CEO. “His exemplary scholarship, expertise, and management skills will be a tremendous asset moving forward. I am very confident that William will use those skills to build on the great trajectory created by his predecessor, Catherine Futter, and I look forward to working with him to shape a vision for the Museum’s vibrant exhibition and program schedule for years to come.”

Commenting on his new role, which he will take up in June, Rudolph said: “For nearly a century, in almost the exact center of the United States, the Nelson-Atkins has shared masterpieces of global art with the world. . . . As a native Kansan with deep roots and numerous family members in Western Kansas and Eastern Missouri, I am honored to return to the Midwest to work with the talented teams at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. Together, we will continue to create and expand extraordinary, meaningful experiences with art for the city’s communities.”

