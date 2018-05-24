Williams College Museum of Art Appoints Pamela Franks Director

Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts, announced that Pamela Franks has been named the new director of its art museum. Franks is currently the senior deputy director and curator of modern and contemporary art at the Yale University Art Gallery. She will take up the post in September.

“Moving forward, it is exciting to think about the possibilities for growing the collection and cultivating WCMA as a vibrant hub of art and community with students at the center,” Franks said. “A vast potential for student engagement, along with faculty partnerships and museum collaborations, ideally positions WCMA to be a catalyst for new thinking about art and audiences and an incubator for innovative approaches to museum practice.”

During her tenure at Yale, Franks helped lead a major renovation and expansion and oversaw strategic planning, educational programming, and exhibitions. Previously, she served as curator of public and scholarly programs at the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas.