Worcester Art Museum Appoints Erin R. Corrales-Diaz Assistant Curator of American Art

The Worcester Art Museum in Worcester, Massachusetts announced today that Erin R. Corrales-Diaz will join the institution as assistant curator of American art. Corrales-Diaz comes to the museum from Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she currently holds dual posts as curator of the Johnson Collection—where she curated “To Teach Is To Learn: Lessons in African American Art of the South” (2017) and “Southern Roots: Selections of Self-Taught Art from the Johnson Collection” (2016)—and visiting scholar at both Wofford and Converse College. Corrales-Diaz will take up her post at the museum in May.

“Erin is an exceptional scholar and curator, and she has demonstrated tremendous capability to explore many different facets of American art, from the elite traditions to the vernacular,” said Matthias Waschek, director of the Worcester Art Museum. “Given the richness of our collection in this area, we look forward to Erin’s creative approach to making these important collections relevant to twenty-first-century audiences.”