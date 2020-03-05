World Monuments Fund Names Jonathan S. Bell as Vice President of Programs

The World Monuments Fund (WMF) in New York has appointed Jonathan S. Bell as its inaugural vice president of programs. In this newly created position, Bell will serve as a key member of the organization’s executive team and will focus on ensuring the efficacy of all global projects.

Bell comes to the organization with more than twenty years of experience collaborating with national and local governments across the globe to develop conservation and management strategies for cultural heritage sites and infrastructure. Currently, he is director of the National Geographic Society’s Human Journey Initiative.

Previously, Bell has worked as a management specialist for the County of Los Angeles, a lecturer at the University of California, a project specialist at the J. Paul Getty Trust, and a program director at the Kham Aid Foundation. Bell also serves on multiple ICOMOS scientific committees, sits on the editorial board of the Journal of Architectural Conservation, and lectures at schools and universities.

Since 1965, WMF has partnered with local stakeholders to safeguard more than six-hundred sites worldwide including Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap, Cambodia; the Forbidden City’s Qianlong Garden in Beijing; and multiple sites across Alabama that are significant to the Civil Rights movement.

