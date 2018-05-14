Wu Hung to Serve as the National Gallery of Art’s Next A. W. Mellon Lecturer

The Center for Advanced Study in the Visual Arts at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, has announced that Wu Hung will give the Sixty-Eighth annual A. W. Mellon Lectures in the Fine Arts in 2019. Wu Hung currently serves as the director of the Smart Museum of Art’s Center for the Art of East Asia and as an art history professor at the University of Chicago.

In his six-part lecture series, “End as Beginning: Chinese Art and Dynastic Time,” Wu Hung will explore the relationship between Chinese art and patterns of repeated dynastic succession. From the third century BCE to 1911, nine major dynasties unified and reunified the country, each replacing the previous dynasty with a renewed mandate. Wu Hung will examine how the cultural landscape of China responded to and evolved with the philosophy and psychology intrinsic to the dynasty that was in power at the time it was produced.

The series will be held in the gallery’s East Building Auditorium on March 31, April 7, April 14, April 28, May 5, and May 12 at 2:00 PM. The last A. W. Mellon lecturer, Hal Foster, delivered his final presentation on “Positive Barbarism: Brutal Aesthetics in the Wake of World War II” on May 13.