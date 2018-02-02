Yale’s Schwarzman Center Appoints Garth Ross as Inaugural Executive Director

Garth Ross, the vice president of community engagement at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC—where he produced more than 7,000 performances over the course of his tenure—has been appointed the inaugural executive director of Yale University’s new Schwarzman Center.

Established with a $150 million donation from Wall Street financier Stephen A. Schwarzman in 2015, the venue is expected to open in 2020. The architectural firm Beyer Blinder Belle Architects & Planners was tapped for the project. The cultural hub will be housed in the school’s historic Commons and Memorial Hall, an 84,000-square-foot complex that will be transformed into Yale’s first university-wide student center.

“With its state-of-the-art performance, exhibition, meeting, and dining spaces, the Schwarzman Center will be a vibrant hub for campus life,” said Schwarzman. “Garth will help make the space come alive with thought-provoking and entertaining performances. At the Kennedy Center, where I previously served as chairman, he was known for implementing engaging cultural programming and community building through the arts. Garth will play a critical role in making the Schwarzman Center a vital crossroads on campus for Yale students to engage with each other and the wider world.” Ross will join the university in April, after the completion of the current season at the Kennedy Center.