Yale University Art Gallery Names Keely Orgeman Associate Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art

Yale University Art Gallery in New Haven, Connecticut, has appointed Keely Orgeman as its new associate curator of modern and contemporary art. Orgeman, who has worked for the gallery for eleven years, assumed her new position on December 2. Previously, she served as associate curator in the department of American paintings and sculpture. Her curatorial projects for the gallery include the 2017 exhibition “Lumia: Thomas Wilfred and the Art of Light at the Gallery,” which traveled to the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, DC.

“We are thrilled to welcome Keely as the gallery’s new Seymour H. Knox, Jr., Associate Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art,” said director Stephanie Wiles. “In addition to her significant experience and expertise in twentieth-century American art and deep knowledge of the gallery’s modern and contemporary collection, she is committed to supporting the visual arts within the New Haven community and is actively mentoring curatorial fellows at NXTHVN, a New Haven–based arts incubator cofounded by the artist Titus Kaphar.”

