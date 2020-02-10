Yasmil Raymond Appointed Head of Frankfurt’s Städelschule

Yasmil Raymond has been named the next rector of the Städelschule Academy of Fine Art in Frankfurt and director of the exhibition space the Portikus, which has been affiliated with the art school since it was founded in 1987. She succeeds Philippe Pirotte, who will step down from the helm of both institutions at the end of March. Pirotte will continue to serve as a professor of art history and curatorial studies at the Städelschule.

Currently, Raymond serves as an associate curator in the department of painting and sculpture at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, where she curated site-specific commissions with artists Kerstin Brätsch, Experimental Jetset, Goshka Macuga, Yoko Ono, Philippe Parreno, and Haim Steinbach for the museum’s reopening last year. Prior to joining MoMA, Raymond was curator of the Dia Art Foundation. During her tenure, she organized numerous exhibitions including “Allora & Calzadilla: Puerto Rican Light” (2015); “Thomas Hirschhorn: Gramsci Monument” (2013); and “Jean-Luc Moulène: Opus + One” (2011). She has also worked as an associate curator at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis and as a senior critic in the Master of Fine Arts program at the University of Pennsylvania.

The Städelschule offers programs in fine art, architecture, and curatorial studies. Faculty members at the institution include art critic Isabelle Graw; curator and former director of Stockholm’s Moderna Museet Daniel Birnbaum; and visual artists Gerard Byrne, Judith Hopf, Hassan Khan, Tobias Rehberger, Willem de Rooij, and Haegue Yang.

ALL IMAGES