Yolande Zola Zoli van der Heide Named Curator at Van Abbemuseum

The Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, has appointed Yolande Zola Zoli van der Heide as curator. She succeeds Annie Fletcher, who joined the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin as director earlier this year. Van der Heide was previously deputy director at the Utrecht-based nonprofit Casco Art Institute: Working for the Commons, where she organized exhibitions and public programming, including this year’s “Het is of de stenen spreken” (silence is a commons) with artists Ama Josephine Budge, Ansuya Blom, Babi Badalov, and Mire Lee and “Curating Strategies of Productive Refusal” with Gabi Ngcobo. She has been on the faculty of the Dutch Art Institute’s Roaming Academy in Arnhem since 2010, and a thesis advisor at the Sandberg Institute in Amsterdam since 2016.

“I am honored and humbled to be welcomed into the Van Abbemuseum, whose exhibitions and programming encourage constituents to lean into the trouble, question, and express themselves when all is not known towards prefiguring more just ways of being together,” she said of her appointment.

“Van der Heide has the right mix of experience in the Netherlands and abroad to curate exhibitions with international appeal,” said Charles Esche, Van Abbemuseum director. “She is also a great collaborator with people and constituencies and knows how to bring the interests of art and society closer together.”

