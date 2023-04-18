Youn Bum-mo Exits as Director of South Korea’s MMCA 22 Months Early

Youn Bum-mo, who has led South Korea’s National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) since 2019, is leaving the institution nearly two years before his contract is set to expire. His resignation, tendered last week and publicly announced today to have been accepted, is widely believed to be the result of pressure from the conservative government of president Yoon Suk-yeol. Youn, a respected art historian, critic, and academic, was originally appointed by the administration of then president Moon Jae-in, the onetime leader of the Democratic Party of Korea. He was reappointed by the Moon administration in February 2022. Despite the fact that his reappointment came, expectedly and unremarkably, at the end of his original three-year contract, detractors fumed that it had arrived just weeks before the presidential election that brought Yoon to power. These critics argued that the position should have been Yoon’s to fill.

While serving as director of the MMC, Youn drew fire for staging exhibitions that some saw as overtly political. A former professor of art history at Seoul’s Dongguk University, he had written extensively about Minjung art (“the people’s art”), the South Korean political art movement that arose in response to the 1980 Gwangju Massacre, which saw the murder of hundreds of peaceful pro-democracy demonstrators at the hands of a military controlled by then president Chung Doo-hwan.

South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has said that it will issue a public call for applications for Youn’s job in May. Though his current tenure as director was set to expire in February 2025, the chosen candidate will not run out his term but rather will start a full three-year term upon being appointed. Park Jong-dal, director general for planning and general management, will serve as interim director until a replacement is found.

