Yves Robert Appointed Lyon Biennale’s New Executive Director

Sylvie Burgat, the current chief executive of La Biennale de Lyon, the nonprofit that organizes the Lyon Biennale, has announced that she will step down on December 31 after twenty years of helming the exhibition. Longtime arts administrator Yves Robert will replace her. In addition to the appointment, François Bordry will join the organization as chairman on January 1, 2020, and Isabelle Bertolotti and Dominique Hervieu will become joint artistic directors.

Before joining the biennial, Robert was director of the Centre National des Arts Plastiques in Paris from September 2014 to September 2019. Previously he also served as director of the Institut Supérieur des Arts de Toulouse, which was formed by the merger of the École Supérieure d’Art and of the Centre d’Etudes Supérieures Musique et Danse de Toulouse, from February 2012 to February 2014; and head of the Villa Arson - Ecole Supérieure d’Art et Centre d’Art Contemporain in Nice.

