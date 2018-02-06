Zhang Wenjia Joins Phillips as Regional Director, China

Phillips has announced that Zhang Wenjia was appointed as the regional director of its operations in China. Zhang will be responsible for expanding the auction house’s client base and business in Asia. Before joining Phillips, Zhang was the senior advisor to Christie’s Shanghai. She also served as director of the ShanghART Gallery in Beijing and executive director at YUAN Space.

“I am delighted that Wenjia joined our team as we are experiencing exponential growth in Hong Kong and the rest of Asia,” said Lilly Chan, Phillips’s managing director, Asia. “As we strive to strengthen our presence in Asia and build long-term relationships with collectors across the region, Wenjia, together with our team of Asia representatives, will work closely with our global specialists to engage with our new and existing clients and expand our brand across the continent.”

Since its inaugural Asian auction in 2015, Phillips has added a number of staff members to boost its presence in Asia, including Jane Yoon as the regional representative in Korea, Cindy Yen in Taiwan, and Kyoko Hattori in Japan.