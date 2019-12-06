Zona Maco Reveals Gallery List for 2020 Edition, Untitled, Art Miami Beach Awards Otazu Art Prize, and More

Zona Maco has announced that more than one-hundred galleries hailing from twenty-six countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia will participate in its next edition, which will take place in Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City from February 5 to February 9, 2020. For the first time, Zona Maco will present its modern and contemporary art, design, photography, and antiques fairs simultaneously in the same location.

Among the exhibitors to the seventeenth iteration of the modern and contemporary art fair are Espacio Continuo (Bogotá), Galería La Caja Negra (Madrid), Galerie LeLong & Co. (New York City), Galerie Nordenhake (Stockholm), Mariane Ibrahim Gallery (Chicago), OV Project (Brussels), Pace (New York), PROYECTOS MONCLOVA (Mexico City), and Ronchini Gallery (London). The fair will also introduce Foro, a new section dedicated to midcareer galleries, which will be curated by Anna Goetz. The full list of exhibitors can be found on the fair’s website.

At the eighth edition of UNTITLED, ART Miami Beach, which runs until December 8, the second annual Otazu Art Prize was awarded to Emmanuel Van der Auwera for his work titled VideoSculpture XXI (Vegas), 2019, on display at Harlan Levey Projects’s booth. The work, which has been acquired by the Otazu Foundation, was selected from the presentations of more than 120 international participating galleries and nonprofit spaces by Sofia Mariscal and Omar Lopez-Chahoud, UNTITLED, ART’s Artistic Director.

“Emmanuel’s work often applies documentary, fictional, and deconstructive approaches to investigate how we interact with the intersection between digital and physical spaces,” said Harlan Levey. “He is one of the brightest individuals I have ever met. I want to extend my sincere thanks to UNTITLED and the Otazu Foundation for developing this wonderful initiative to promote emerging artists.”</div>

Montreal-based gallery L’INCONNUE, founded by Leila Greiche in 2016, is relocating to New York. The gallery, which has previously worked with emerging and established artists including Melanie Ebenhoch, Maia Ruth Lee, Anne Low, Alex Morrison, Emily Ludwig Shaffer, Alison Yip, and Thea Yabut, will open a 600 square-foot space in Chinatown that will be inaugurated by an exhibition dedicated to the Czechoslovakia-born, Canadian-based multimedia artist Vera Frenkel.

“The art world is a niche market and community therefore I believe there is more opportunity to cultivate an audience and program in New York which will expedite the advancement of the gallery in the most optimal setting,” Leila Greiche said. “I also look forward to bringing the knowledge I gained from the Canadian art community to this new venture.”

Romanian artist Mircea Suciu, who is part of the Cluj School of painters, has joined the roster of Blain|Southern in London and New York. Predominately working in acrlic and oil paint combined with monoprint techniques, the artist came of age in Romania during and after the 1989 revolution and often depicts solitary figures of groups—sometimes state and religious authorities—in sparse surroundings or in moments of conflict. His first exhibition with the gallery, “Universal Fatigue,” will open at its New York space on January 17, 2020. Suciu is also represented by Zeno X Gallery in Antwerp.

