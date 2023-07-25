Agnes Denes’s exhibition “Eco-logic—Philosophy in the Land” centers on Rice/Tree/Burial with Time Capsule, the artist’s first realization of what she termed “eco-logical” public art. The piece was initially executed in Sullivan County, New York, in 1968, as a private ritual that comprised three actions: sowing rice seeds, binding trees with heavy chains, and burying haikus written by Denes. The exhibition begins with nine photos that are the only existing documentation of this version of the work. On the opposing wall, a diagram details the three stages as they relate to Denes’s interpretation of Hegelian “triangulation:” thesis, antithesis, and synthesis.

A reenactment of the project took place from 1977 to 1979 at Artpark in Lewiston New York, fifty meters from Niagara Falls, with an addition to the original ritual: a time capsule scheduled to be opened in 2979, ensuring the participants’ responses would surpass their and her human existence. Inside, there is a questionnaire titled “Dear Homo Futurus” about morality, quality of life, and the future, with answers from students from around the world.

One photographic work that localizes Hungarian-born Denes in Budapest is Isometric Systems in Isotropic Space—Map Projections: Pyramidal Projection (Budapest version), 1973/2018. First executed in New York in 1973, the piece represents the city through images taken from the viewpoint of each of the four cardinal directions. The Budapest pyramid depicts dark woods in the west, a sole tree in the south, corn fields in the east, and the flowing Danube in the north, while the ground is an image of the cobblestone pavements typical of the city—the same found in the gallery’s courtyard.

Although Denes’s more recognizable works, such as Wheatfield, 1973, or Tree Mountain, 1992/2013—documentation of which is present in this exhibition—are becoming more familiar in her home country, her pieces are still overlooked by public collections. This presentation of Denes’s lesser-known projects is an important step toward bringing her pioneering work closer to the local scene.

— Krisztián Gábor Török