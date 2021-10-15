How big can cuteness get? Al Freeman’s show “PAINTING” (all works 2021) comprises eight oversize replicas, in stuffed vinyl, of the tools necessary to hang an exhibition: Soft Tape Measure, Soft Box Cutter, Soft Spirit Level, even Soft Toothpaste (for the opening, I guess). Mounted on the walls, the objects span up to just over two meters in length. Vibrantly colored, poppy, and rotund, few artworks have ever so begged for a squeeze.

There’s a giddy allure to these sculptures. You’re tempted to touch them because you can’t: A snook is being cocked at the prissiness of private galleries. The frugality of stuffing leaves each piece only half-fattened, imparting to the objects the kind of welcoming slouchiness that dares you to hurl yourself into them. But more than just sensual frisson, Freeman prioritizes deadpan (and often self-deprecating) wit. For another recent series, “TOPS,” 2021, the artist created pillowlike male figures that were naked below the waist. Or as she put it in an interview last spring, “I made a bunch of dicks.”

“PAINTING” understands softness to be an equalizing force—an insurrectionist game in this neighborhood. Paintings in Mayfair famously sell for whatever the blue-chip men demand, while pizza can set you back £20. But Freeman’s Soft Pizza Box contains two uneaten crusts, while each Soft Back of Painting (there are two, subtitled Portrait and Landscape, respectively) conceals what presumably gives a canvas its value: the front. The works share not only a texture but a goofy, down-to-earth appeal. Cute as soft, and cute as shrewd: Freeman’s tools are a buoyant riposte to the serious business of art.

— Cal Revely-Calder