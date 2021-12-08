During a year of strict lockdown, Athens-based artist Andreas Ragnar Kassapis drew from his immediate surroundings to produce the sixteen oil-on-wood-panel paintings in the exhibition “To see a block of flats as a cave.” The subject matter is relatively straightforward—a house, a window, a television set, the view outside—but the motifs are not clearly cut or defined; they are embedded (if not dissolved) in an environment of color. Yellow and blue are the artist’s principal hues here. They often appear mixed to create an ambience wherein external form and internal state are inseparable.

“You cannot paint an object straight from observation,” Kassapis once told me. There are too many aspects to it, too many angles to look from. You need a detour—for instance, a memory or a film still—or a lens. When the artist paints a television set, as in TV side, 2020, we get the outline of a solid rectangular shape, but simultaneously we seem to be able to look through the object. In Landscape Pliancy (concrete), 2020, Kassapis removes the hard perimeter of a building, eroding the fixed geometry of the architecture. While these paintings at first appear hermetic, obscure and gloomy, on closer inspection there are moments that lift the mood and are more articulated, such as the intense blue line framing the window in Room 1, 2020 or the strong contrast between unpainted wood and dark paint in Up Front Wound, 2021. Kassapis’s figuration could be called reluctant. He embarks from observation but prevents an easy identification of his objects, as that would distract from his real focus: presence.

— Jurriaan Benschop