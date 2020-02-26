Even before I entered the gallery, I was on a fiction-finding mission. A quick search suggested that Ashes Withyman is fugitive; his digital footprint is dust. No Twitter, no Instagram posts. Google indicates that the artist was formerly known as Gareth Moore, but I began to think I’d been set up, perhaps to look for something else.

If the artist’s Duchamp-cum-Rrose Sélavy strategy set my expectations for an argument about evacuating identity in a data-mined world, I was struck by the overt lack of new-media sheen once I checked out the show. Nine crudely painted, glyph-shaped boards evenly punctuate both sides of the lengthy gallery. Three fabric-covered aeoliphones (theatrical “wind machines”) are gingerly placed in the center. At the far end, forming a train on the floor, sticks and broom handles have merged, cyborg-like, with parts of found plastic vessels. A side room showcases an oval, framed piece of painted plywood, and in the corner is a childlike drawing. Out in the courtyard, partially buried hot-water bottles in dollar-store colors stick out of the gravel like headstones.

At some point, I realized the checklist map identifies each work using Unicode dingbats—a moon, a bell, a star, a snowflake—in lieu of numbers. I dutifully reviewed each work alongside its title (One into Saturn, the other Jupiter, or Moon man following, eyes moving east, both 2020) and attempted to decode the symbology of these industrial-capitalist leftovers. Earthly processes, the handout reveals, transformed the artist’s back-alley source materials before he put them to work: The paint was frozen; scraps of trash were chewed up by the weather. Reexamining the aforementioned childlike drawing, which suddenly resembled a cryptographic map made by otherworldly agents, I finally had an aha moment. Withyman’s breadcrumbs suggest a hermeneutic key—something like Tarot cards or astrological charts—for our post-digital scorched earth, all while showing us that every “reading” will only leave us more frustrated and uncertain about how to proceed.

— T'ai Smith