Ato Jackson’s exhibition “Not Wrapped in Cellophane” takes up the question of how an image reconstructs itself as it shifts between different digital formats. Can this effect be manually replicated in a physical world?

An ongoing body of work, “For the Gram,” 2020–, crystallizes the artist’s attempt to translate fleeting occupations of surfaces within the Ghanaian suburbs of Accra and Kumasi. Jackson first culls photos from the image slums of Instagram, relying on what the algorithms—trained on the artist’s own tastes and viewing habits—present in his feed. He transposes these visuals into small-scale paintings on paper, which he then uses as the model for a series of larger serigraphic prints. In some cases, Jackson transfers images directly onto free-hanging polythene, using a hot iron to coax the acrylics into adhering to the smooth and nonporous plastic. Despite the heat treatment, some paint still flakes off (or is purposefully scraped off by the artist), revealing unmerged layers of surface and hue.

This exhibition presents images in multiple stages of Jackson’s process. Even the printing screens, marking out both negative and positive space, have been reconfigured into light boxes that resemble phones or computers. These faux digital gadgets lie on the floor or hang from the ceiling, dwarfing visitors in a tech-apocalyptic installation. Meanwhile, _forthegramsmallpaintings, 2020–, lines the hand-painted “originals” in three adjacent columned shelves that stream from floor to ceiling in an imitation of the social media feeds from which their subject matter was sourced. One effectively “clicks” on a work by picking it up, or “scrolls” by rearranging the portraits of friends or strangers encountered in the digital realm. Choosing photographs specifically created for the virtual space, with its attendant filters and manipulations, the artist empties these images of their former characteristics and instead endows them with new subjectivity through the particularities of the manual printing process.

— Nantume Violet