Matthew Hansel packed more than a picnic for his trip to the seashore. The knot of exquisitely contorted bodies piled up under the shade of a yellow-and-white umbrella in his painting Balance Fails to Seduce Those Who Find Pleasure in the Fall, 2023, perfectly articulates the various emotional and conceptual facets of “Beach,” a two-venue exhibition featuring the work of eighty-seven artists—executed over the course of two centuries—curated by Danny Moynihan.

Included in this capacious offering is Sara Berman’s canvas Beach Bootie, 2023, a provocatively titled self-portrait in which the artist depicts herself wearing cowboy boots while lying on her back in the sand to soak up some sun. In Katherine Bradford’s painting Beach Fire Circle, 2023, two figures sit by a bonfire—the work’s bright colors and unfussy rendering are reminiscent of Milton Avery. An elongated man in Jonathan Wateridge’s oil-on-canvas Expatria Study No. 10, 2018, floats within a pale-blue picture plane on a blow-up raft. Nearby, a stylized hurly-burly of humanity fishing and fucking drifts asea in William Copley’s Drinking Boat, 1994. And in an acrylic painting concocted by an AI program, Walter Robinson presents a trio of topless and bikini-clad women who look like an eerie rendition of the Three Graces.

Moynihan expands upon the carnality of summertime with an assortment of nudes by Joe Brainard, George Grosz, Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, Larry Rivers, John Wesley, and Tom Wesselmann, among others. But then he takes us back to water’s edge with a pair of seascapes by Jane Freilicher and his late father, Rodrigo Moynihan: The former depicts white-water ripples washing up against the Long Island shore, while the latter pictures the Atlantic Ocean after dark, sandwiched between clouds and the Cornish coastline. In a grand gesture toward the power and unpredictability of the sea, Celeste Dupuy-Spencer gives us an enormous maelstrom of fire, water, shattered sailing vessels, and scattered ghosts in the painting Full Fathom Five Thy Father lies nothing of him that doth fade / but doth suffer a sea-change / into something rich and strange., 2023, the title of which is taken from Shakespeare’s The Tempest (ca. 1611). An 1862 canvas by Eugène Delacroix, Shipwreck on the Coast, similarly taps this fascination with horror and the untamable forces of nature. In this age of man-made environmental collapse, “Beach” manages to envision its titular site as a space of both sensuous hedonistic play and utterly catastrophic ruin.

— Robert Becker