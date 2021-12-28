Over the past few years, Berenice Olmedo has explored corrective biotechnological devices as a means to challenge normative definitions of the human body. Her use of orthotic readymades in sculpture, text, and performance transforms the prosthesis from a mechanical answer to a supposed bodily defect into an existential question about the nature of humanity.

The title of Olmedo’s exhibition at Simian, “Eccéité” (Haecceity, or “thisness”), reflects the philosophical concerns that underpin her practice; they are outlined in an essay she wrote to accompany the show. The core of the display is a large-scale installation made up of twenty-two leg-shaped objects in varying skin tones that punctuate the ample white exhibition space. Installed at the same height on the gallery walls and columns, these aesthetic covers for leg prostheses were professionally made from different-colored foam sourced across Mexico. Some are connected to motion sensors that are triggered by the visitor’s presence, activating the objects’ movement in a slightly deferred tempo. Extending outward, the rising calves appear to slowly kick against the verticality that has come to distinguish our species.

Within the emptiness of Simian’s industrial space, the hisses of the exhibition’s machines add a ghostly dimension to the show. Olmedo inverts the function commonly ascribed to a prosthesis as an artificial substitute for a missing part and instead works toward shaping a specter of the body’s unifying order. This focus on absence points to the potential of using lack, rather than some supposed completeness, as a basis for for rethinking our existential condition.

— Francesca Astesani