Caio Reisewitz’s latest exhibition “World in Between” responds to a moment in which many Western societies struggle with political polarization and demands for truly global collaboration to address issues of transnational consequence—most urgently, the environmental crisis. The artist has built his practice using photography to probe the relationship of nature, architecture, and human activity. Since the early 2000s, Reisewitz has focused much of his research on Modernist architecture in Brazil, examples of which frequently appear in his images. For this exhibition, the artist filled the common areas of a former residential building by Rino Levi, now home to Luciana Brito Galeria, with plant life. The floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors onto the Burle Marx–landscaped patios were left open, establishing a seamless indoor-outdoor environment. On the walls, the photographs Anapú and Cutuá, both 2018, which were taken in a Brazilian forest before the area was flooded to create the Belo Monte Hydroelectric plant, echo traces of a landscape that was neither separated nor integrated, but anthropogenically engulfed.

In the annex, two landscapes made from superimposed photographs, Papudahú and Taguatinga, both 2023, keep company with a pair of close-ups of water: Janahy, 2023, in tones of dusty rose, and Jaguaratema, 2023, in saturated greens that could easily read as mineral or arboreal. Arapehy, 2023, frames a group of intertwined tree branches and roots on the edge of a stream so that they resemble a simple building skeleton. At one end of the room, mundo do meio (world in between) 2023, a large site-specific adhesive photographic collage made from several organically shaped cutouts, opposes a window looking out onto a tiny winter garden.

Reisewitz’s metaphorical “world in between” comes into focus through the photographer’s play with layers and contrasts: indoor and outdoor, past and present, abstract and figurative, real and representational, natural and man-made, connected and isolated. The resulting exhibition speaks to the power and beauty of nuance and ambiguity. In a climate of intensified extremes, the artist makes the case for exploring middle grounds.

— Camila Belchior