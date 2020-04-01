Cerith Wyn Evans may be up to his usual tricks—this gallery’s enfilade is filled with his hallmark white neon and musical chandeliers—but these new percepts retain the dazzling intrigue of the artist’s metaphysical readymaking. The first room is dominated by Still life (In course of arrangement)... VI (all works cited, 2020): A pair of tall, potted trees, their branches and leaves spread out on trellises, gently rotate on turntables, illuminated by two adjacent spotlights that project an ever-evolving eclipse onto the gallery wall. This is surrounded by a quartet of monochrome canvases titled “Indeterminate painting,” wispy Franz Kline homages whose lines skitter and flow across the surface like meandering maps or peculiar flight paths. In the gallery’s “9 x 9 x 9” room, a frenzied, incandescent doodle hangs from the ceiling, an electric sketch of Paul Cornu’s 1907 design for the first functional helicopter and a dramatization of its maiden flight (Fig. (0)). Elsewhere, a series of three smashed glass panel sculptures titled Folds…in shade (also light and shade) leaves recalls Marcel Duchamp’s The Bride Stripped Bare by Her Bachelors, Even, 1915–23; the latter’s glass was famously damaged in transit from the Brooklyn Museum, the fracture incorporated into the final work. The splintery panes of Wyn Evans’s tribute similarly map a translucent, rhizomatic trajectory across the glass. Such nods can feel distracting or overly deferent, but what this show lacks in conceptual invention, it makes up for in mesmerism.

— Grace Beaumont