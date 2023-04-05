“Banditry” marks the first in a series of exhibitions curated by Yaby (Beatriz Ortega Botas and Alberto Vallejo) about reading as a process entangled in power relations. Claudia Pagès underscores the complexity of this theme through the show’s layout, where two videos are separated by a membrane of handmade paper; the light emitted by the screens, which can never be viewed simultaneously, allows glimpses of figures and patterns worked into the paper in the opposite room. The starting point is research on stamped paper and watermarks as instruments of social control used to reify heritage, property, and the self. From this decidedly niche premise unfurls a potent meditation on the constructedness of the past, prompting reflection on the constructedness of the present. In the first video, a group of young women reinterpret historical documents in the Museu Molí Paperer in Capellades, extemporizing on designs found on court and administrative papers from the fifteenth to the nineteenth century. The second video takes place in the Abric Romaní del Capelló, an archaeological site whose stone walls bear traces from the Paleolithic era to the twenty-first century. The group examines these inscriptions through theoretical lenses including “anarchy,” “lesbianism,” “capitalism” and “dualism,” these spoken words uttered with the incantatory power of conjurations. Both videos consist of footage shot from three different perspectives, each capturing the women taking part in a kind of witch dance—a feminist ritual that, the work suggests, allows them to appropriate and queer the history of power, much like the light traverses the paper in the exhibition space, eluding control.

— Franz Thalmair