Visitors to Debora Bolzsoni’s exhibition “Somnambular Geometry” are immediately struck by two distinct sculptural elements. The first, Luz que desce (Light that comes down), 2023, a large rectangular metal framework studded with downward-facing fluorescent bulbs, takes up most of the room. To create this rather Minimalist-looking site-specific intervention, the artist lowered the gallery’s existing lighting fixture all the way to the floor, leaving one side partially suspended so that visitors can still walk beneath it and amid its beams.

In contrast to that austere metal structure, Sonambular, 2023, consists of an oversize pillow, vaguely reminiscent of Claes Oldenburg’s soft sculptures. Hung like a painting on the wall, the object is suggestive, bordering on the uncanny. On its surface, Bolzsoni has stitched four wavering lines. They read like a plotted graph, evoking financial turmoil and pandemic reports, as well as Marcel Duchamp’s Three Standard Stoppages, 1913–14.

Placed on a stool, Sonambular (maquete), 2023, offers a scale model of an alternative version of the show, with an even larger pillow supporting the tilted metal rectangle. A fourth, wall-mounted sculpture, Oscilação de frequência (Frequency oscillation), 2023, hints at other potential configurations, envisioning a three-dimensional version of the graph lines in which they traverse the space and pierce the walls. Ultimately, the subtle dissonances created through Bolzsoni’s deftly arranged repertoire of references turn the gallery into a resonance box, as the exhibition’s initial matter-of-factness gives way to a meditation on broader contemporary topics.

— Sérgio B. Martins