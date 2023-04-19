“Des Figures” (The Figures) issues a challenge to a world awash with superficial surfaces, selfies, and screenshots. Thoughtfully curated by Olivier Rachet, the exhibition brings together the figurative work of eight Moroccan artists in a crescendo of expressive gestures, both angst-ridden and ecstatic.

Consider the large untitled 2020 work by Amina Rezki, a Baconesque rendering of a chimpanzee on haphazardly joined vertical strips of paper that seem to be peeling off the wall. Encircled with a small red fence, the forlorn creature’s body is misaligned across two strips. In the top left corner hovers the disembodied face of a second chimpanzee, its mouth agape in a silent howl, a doppelgänger in despair.

The anxiety of exile and the fragmentation of the self provide a powerful current through “Des Figures,” which is punctuated by bursts of sensuous color. One particularly affecting work is the untitled 2023 diptych, by Yasmine Hadni. The pleasing pastel palette depicts several children in the company of adults, the scene somehow both tender and ominous. Two girls clutch the back of a young woman—perhaps a mother, a nanny, or a nurse? One girl is tear-stained, seemingly exhausted, while the other child’s eyes appear mere pinpricks of terror as they meet the gaze of the viewer.

Strategies of mark-making careen between intimacy and violence in “Des Figures.” Primarily self-portraits, the selected works coalesce around themes of dislocation and the dissolution of identity. The result is a poignant ode to the vitality, if not the cohesion, of the self.

— Sophia Powers