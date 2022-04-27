The technology behind notorious “deepfakes,” generative adversarial networks (GANs) are essentially robot artists: two neural networks pitted against each other to generate copies of data. For their exhibition “Counting Seasons,” the Basel-based artist duo Dorota Gawęda and Eglė Kulbokaitė use these networks to manipulate images, transferring digital prints directly onto aluminum-framed canvases. The results are bewitching distortions of nature endowed with a glitchy urgency. Pixel Plot Squatter (1bba13785edc9e257113a44ac796), 2022, resembles a metallic flower, serrated petals blooming from a background of highly saturated blues and oily black smears: Baudelaire fed through Blade Runner. In one of the largest works, Seasons (1a0e883ec31c6df74cf59484b39b), 2021, a blizzard of gesso splatters over a splintered representation of a daisy. The print itself is torn and ripped, exposing corners of the canvas and fissures of empty white space; it’s an image created as much from what’s not there as what is.

Hanging over the entrance to the gallery, Gusła (fb09076fda73e576), 2020, comprises a whirring LED fan that projects footage of lush green scenery. The hypnotic oasis of light floats and then vanishes in the air. In the final set of works, we move fully into the third dimension. Untitled II and III, both from 2021, are wall-mounted chrome replicas of farm tools that have been crafted to look mangled and misshapen. The rake is missing two of its tines, while the pitchfork is almost comically wonky. Like the rest of these synthetic riffs on the landscape, nothing is quite as natural as it first appears.

— Daniel Culpan