In the exhibition “Souvenirs Entrelacés” (Intertwined Memories), Elladj Lincy Deloumeaux introduces us to the company he keeps with an array of new paintings and works on paper portraying the Guadeloupean artist’s friends and family, as well as fellow artists and photographers including Eva Diallo and Ange-Frédéric Koffi. Produced during a residency in Senegal and Ivory Coast, Deloumeaux’s canvases are suffused with light, with tones that shift with the geography. Domestic scenes in Dakar are awash in sandy yellow, while a tranquil blue falls across a young man tending to a garden in summertime France.

Deloumeaux does not provide the names of his sitters, obscuring their identities from viewers not in the know. The result, however, isn’t alienation. His subjects, often captured in unguarded and tender moments, preserve a sense of amity. It feels like we’ve been let in on an intimate moment, and we don’t want to look away. Weaving memory with imagination, the artist acts as a conduit for connection. Un après-midi sur la terrasse and Un après-midi sur la terrasse 2 (An Afternoon on the Terrace and An Afternoon on the Terrace 2, all works 2023) both feature figures sitting on a balcony laced with bougainvillea. The works are displayed side by side in the gallery, as if the subjects were facing each other across a table. In reality, the two individuals have never met.

By contrast, Deloumeaux’s works on paper are sparser in color (his palette condenses to a near grayscale, with hints of blue in the highlights) and do not bother with scene-setting. While subdued compared to his paintings, these portraits nevertheless bring the individual to the forefront in stark, expressive detail.

— Alexandra Chaves