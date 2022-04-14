Thirty years after the fall of Communism, Kosovo and Albania continue to wrestle with the legacies of a single-party system. Curator Zef Paci explores these tensions, bringing together an artist from either side of the border—Enkelejd Zonja from Albania and Vigan Nimani from Kosovo—for the exhibition “after party.” While the political systems in their home countries may have differed, the two artists’ works bear thematic similarities. At the entrance to the exhibition, two paintings reconstruct the promise of progress through modern architecture. Zonja’s crimson-skyed oil on canvas The Unnamed City, 2020, depicts the architect as a godlike figure towering over a scale model of a future town. In Nimani’s more subdued watercolor The Scale Model, 2018, the architect is presented from the shoulders down so that the focus remains on his hands, poised for action, and the tiny white buildings before him.

From out of the rubble of time, Nimani retrieves glimpses of the world before the reckless wave of privatization that followed the 1999 war in Kosovo. In two untitled watercolors from 2017, Nimani renders architectural elements like staircases and concrete facades—features that once vaunted the promises of socialist society—in deadpan fashion. The compositions are detached and without a grain of nostalgia. In Zonja’s paintings, the past is not a distant landscape. In Identic Fiction, 2016, he evokes the traumatic experiences that still define Albania, drenching the canvas in an eerie red glow. Three men ominously encircle a fourth, who appears to be wearing a rabbit mask. This image of a hybrid beast recalls Communism’s systemic oppression, when being classified as human was not a given but rather an unstable designation altogether.

— Erëmirë Krasniqi