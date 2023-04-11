“Give Them Their Flowers” is a group exhibition bookended by celebration and mourning: At the entrance to the show, synthetic blooms emerge from a wall and dangle from the ceiling, while toward the back, Loni Johnson’s meditative installation The Repast, 2023, features an altar with a statue of Yemaya, the Yoruba goddess of motherhood and the sea. On an adjacent wall are photographs of Black queer Miamians who’ve passed on. Alongside their pictures are empty frames—spaces for those whose stories were never told.

The exhibition’s title is drawn from “Give Me My Flowers,” a 1965 ballad by the Reverend James Cleveland, which declares that we honor our loved ones while they’re still with us. The show represents several years of research on Miami’s Black queer history by Nadege Green, a writer and archivist who runs the online historical platform Black Miami-Dade and who cocurated the show with Marie Vickles, the Little Haiti Cultural Complex’s curator-in-residence. Photographs of present-day Miamians are paired with texts detailing aspects of their lives; for instance, a portrait of local couple Frederica Dawson and Barbara Horne by Woosler Delisfort is tenderly framed—the sweetness of their embrace is only heightened by their obvious joy. “It’s a beautiful thing to love a woman,” Horne is quoted, offering viewers a brief peek into their private lives. “Back in the day . . . you had to hide your identity regardless of how you feel, you know.” Next to Vanessa Charlot’s photo of WNBA player Tracy Reid, the athlete reflects on her engagement to a woman: “I see that it should be shared and it’s powerful for me to be able to share here in my hometown.”

A section featuring archival documents—including a Miami Times clipping from 1951 describing the criminalization of two young Black women in an “un-natural relationship” and vintage drag-show programs—includes a selection of kaleidoscopic collages by Kendrick Daye that pay homage to queer icons who either lived in Miami or graced the city with their presence. In one 2023 work, musician Sister Rosetta Tharpe emerges from a sanguine sunset and glows beneath a shimmering halo. In another from this year, singer Phil Harris, aka Mother Harris, is depicted singing before a lambent lavender cosmos. This sense of reverence culminates in Johnson’s installation, but this quality is present throughout the entire exhibition, like a loving spirit.

— Monica Uszerowicz